New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The movers and cocktail shakers of the global booze scene have descended on New Orleans this week with renewed hope for the hospitality industry and a desire to satisfy the nation’s growing thirst.

Tequila, mezcal and trending regional Mexican spirits like Resilla — each made from the agave plant — chatter in the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail.

It’s a New Orleans trade show and celebration of cocktail history, culture and trendsetters.

It features the country’s best mixologists, top distillers and leading restaurants with 15,000 cocktail enthusiasts in attendance.

Dwayne Johnson’s Tequila Brand Breaks Sales Records: ‘The People’s Tequila’

“As people make more sophisticated cocktails at home during the pandemic, they’re returning to bars and restaurants with renewed interest in premium agave, mezcal and whiskey,” cocktail keynote speaker Brandi Rand, IWSR Drinks Market Chief Strategy Officer. Analysis, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“Demands are high for any Aveve – tequila will be the top-selling spirit category in the US next year given the pace of higher spending.”

Spirits volume grew 4% last year, IWSR reports, led by agave brands, which rose 17% in 2021 after growing 30% from 2015 to 2020.

National Tequila Day: A Crash Course on Distilled Liquor

The popularity of tequila has increased due to celebrity investment in the sector.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson founded Teremana Tequila in 2020, while Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila in 2021.

George Clooney sold his high-end Casamigos tequila brand to Diageo in 2017 for an estimated $1 billion.

Former Van Halen frontman and solo artist Sammy Hagar brought Cabo Wabo Tequila to the US in 1999, helping turn it into one of the country’s most successful liquor brands before selling most of the business in 2007.

He partnered with Food Network star Guy Fieri to launch Los Santo Tequila in 2019.

Sales of agave spirits, such as tequila and mezcal, are set to grow by 17% in 2021.

Tales of the Cocktail celebrates its 20th year in 2022, although the last two events were held virtually amid the Covid-19 restrictions, which have devastated the American hospitality industry.

The map reveals America’s most popular cocktails during the pandemic

“Everyone is excited to come back, so there’s a new energy to recreate the hospitality experience,” Brand said.

The event will also crown the best people and places in the US and international cocktail scene.

The finalists for US Bartender of the Year are Josh Davis of 16th Street Bar in Chicago, Chris Hanna of Jewel of the South in New Orleans, Masahiro “Masa” Urushido of Katana Kitten in New York City and Christine Wiseman of Bar Lab Hospitality Group. Miami.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bar Goto and Katana Kitten in New York City, The Roosevelt Room in Austin, Texas, and Thunderbolt in Los Angeles are the final contenders for Best US Cocktail Bar.