Tensions on Kosovo-Serbian border escalate amid protests and shootings

By printveela editor

“We will pray for peace and strive for peace, but there will be no surrender and Serbia will win,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a press conference on Sunday. “If they dare to persecute, mistreat and kill Serbs, Serbia will win,” he continued, adding later: “We have never been in a more difficult and complex situation than today.”

Mr. Vučić, who convened a high-level meeting of security and military officials on Sunday evening, said the Kosovo government was trying to portray him in the same light as President Vladimir Putin, blaming Serbia’s close relationship with Russia for the unrest. , brother of the Slavic and Orthodox Christian nation.

Kosovo’s leader, Mr Vučić said during a Sunday press conference, was trying to capitalize on the global mood by projecting that “big Putin gave orders to little Putin, so the new Zelensky in Albin Kurti will be the savior and fight against the great Serbian hegemony.”

Vladimir Đukanović, a member of the Serbian parliament for Mr Vučić’s ruling party, also linked the border spat to the war in Ukraine, tweeting: “I think Serbia will be forced to start denazifying the Balkans.” Russian justification for invading Ukraine.

Serbia, a European Union candidate, maintains close ties with Moscow and has not joined Western sanctions on Russia, although it voted in favor of a UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belgrade and Moscow share a dislike for the NATO military alliance because of its bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, when Mr. Vučić was a spokesman for Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

NATO continues to maintain a peacekeeping presence in Kosovo with some 3,700 troops. A NATO press release said its forces on the ground were “ready to intervene if stability is threatened.”

