Tennis legend Serena Williams to retire after US Open in September

Serena Williams says she’s ready to retire from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slams to focus on having another child and her business interests.

“I turn 41 this month and something has to give,” Williams wrote in an essay published Tuesday by Vogue magazine.

Williams, one of the greatest and most successful athletes in the history of her – or any other – sport, said she doesn’t like the word “retirement” and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “an evolution from tennis to other things.” “. that are important to me.”

Williams is playing this week in Toronto in the hard court tournament leading up to the US Open, the last grand slam of the year, which starts in New York on August 29.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, has scored more, 24, although she won part of her winnings in the amateur era.

“I would be lying if I said I don’t want this record. Obviously I do. But day after day, I don’t really think about her. If I’m in a Grand Slam final, then yes, I’m thinking about this record,” Williams said. “Maybe I thought too much about it and it didn’t help. I think I should have had over 30 Grand Slams.”

I never wanted to choose between tennis and family. I don’t think this is fair. — American tennis player Serena Williams

But Williams went on to write: “These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and starting a family, I choose the latter.”

Dropped out of tour for a year

She and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have a daughter, Olympia, who turns 5 on September 1st.

“Trust me, I never wanted to choose between tennis and family. I don’t think that’s fair,” said Williams, who was pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open for her latest Grand Slam trophy. “If I was a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning while my wife did the manual labor to expand our family.”

Williams was out of the tour for about a year after suffering an injury during a first-round match at Wimbledon in 2021. She returned to singles competition at the All England Club in June this year and lost in the first round.

After this loss, Williams was asked if she would compete again.

“That’s a question I can’t answer,” she said at the time. “I don’t know… Who knows? Who knows where I’ll pop up?”

Williams hints in the essay that the US Open will be her last tournament, but does not say so directly.

“I’m not looking for some sort of ceremonial, final moment on the court,” Williams wrote. “I’m terrible at goodbyes, the worst in the world.”