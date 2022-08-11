Tennis legend Serena Williams crashes out of National Bank Open in Canadian swan song

Serena Williams played her last match in Canada.

The all-time great tennis player lost to Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the Women’s National Bank Open.

Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced on Tuesday her intention to retire at the end of this season.

Even before the start of the match with Bencic, she received three loud applause, and a sold-out crowd at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium clearly favored Williams.

Signs dotted the 12,500-seat auditorium with messages such as “Thank you Serena!”, “Canada loves you!” and “We’ll miss you!”

After the victory, Bencic said that it was always an honor for me to play with Williams and that Wednesday night was dedicated to her.

Williams initially looked in her classic form, scoring the first point of the match with an ace. Although the American won two games ahead of schedule, she could not keep up with Bencic, seeded 12th, who pulled ahead and took the first set.

The second set was more even: Bencic and Williams drew 3-3, but the Swiss won two matches in a row. Serve to stay in the match, Williams shook her fist and yelled to the delight of the guerrilla crowd as Bencic’s bad comeback made it 5-4.

Williams hit the ball long in the match, ending the match and her play in Canada. She is expected to officially end her career after the US Open starts on August 29th.

WATCH | Fans in Toronto paid tribute to Serena Williams: