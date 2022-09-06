Tennis great Margaret Court says her admiration for Serena Williams is not reciprocated

Australian tennis great Margaret Court, who holds the all-time record with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, says she feels rejected by the tennis community and Serena Williams.

in a Interview with the Daily TelegraphAlthough the 80-year-old Court admired Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, as a player, Court said, “I don’t think she ever admired me.”

Court said in that interview that her personal beliefs made her an unpopular name in the tennis community.

“I was at Wimbledon this year and nobody talked to me. So I thought, ‘Ah, that’s interesting.’

But during the US Open broadcast, commentators mentioned Court’s name and compared her to Williams’ career Grand Slam titles.

“It’s only when they need it, because I still hold many records. In 2020, I will come to Wimbledon for the 50th anniversary of my calendar Grand Slam. But Covid hit, so the honor never happened,” Court continued.

“The French Open didn’t invite me, the US Open didn’t invite me. Rod Laver won a Slam and I’m going to be respected the same way, but no. I don’t lose sleep over it. But I’m not respected for what I’ve done, in my own country, I’ve been given titles, but they’re still about me. Don’t mention.”

Court has been outspoken on her views on same-sex marriage and transgender people, whom she says are the work of “the devil”. In 1990, she criticized Martina Navratilova for not being a good role model because she was a lesbian.

The court also upheld apartheid in South Africa, which was nothing more than the legalization of racism.

In the interview, Court defended her achievements, pointing out that the era in which she played was more competitive than Williams’ era.

Court won her Grand Slam singles titles between 1960 and 1973.

“I love playing in this era,” Court said. “I think it’s very simple. How I would have loved to take family or friends with me. But I couldn’t. I had to go on my own or with the national team. People don’t see all that.

“We don’t have psychologists or coaches with us. It’s a completely different world. That’s what disappoints me – today’s players don’t respect the past of the game.”

After having children she returned and won three of the four Slams, the court said, “Serena hasn’t won a Slam since having a baby”.

“Serena has played seven years more than me,” said the court. “I finished in my early 30s. People forget that I took two years off. I retired first … When I was 25, I thought I couldn’t come back to tennis. I got married, had a child, but that was one of my best years. , Won 24 out of 25 tournaments.”

Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic, who knocked Williams out in the third round at the US Open on Friday, was disappointed that Williams did not give her much credit, the court continued.

“I thought it was bad that Williams did not refer more to her opponent when she spoke,” the court said. “We were taught to respect our opponent. We respected each other.”

