A new president has been selected for Northeast State Community College in Tennessee.

Jeff McCord will become president of the school in Blountville effective Sept. 30. The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved his appointment this week.

McCord has been the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development since 2019. He was the Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development of Northeastern State from 2012 to 2019.

McCord succeeds Bethany Bullock, who stepped down in March. Connie Marshall, the college’s vice president for academic affairs, is acting president.

The Board of Regents governs Tennessee’s public community colleges and colleges of applied technology.