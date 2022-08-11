New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Masks are once again required for visitors in all Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings due to the high prevalence of COVID-19.

According to the park’s website, the mask mandate applies to all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The policy “is in place to comply with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance for areas of significant or high prevalence,” the website said.

The CDC’s website states that Blount, Cocke and Sevier counties in Tennessee, which surround the park, are currently considered high risk areas. In North Carolina, Swain and Haywood counties connected to the park are considered medium risk.

As of Wednesday, Johns Hopkins researchers found Tennessee had about 431 cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, ranking 28th in the nation in new cases per capita.