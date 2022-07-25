New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A day of stories, music and crafts is planned for the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area’s “Haunting in the Hills” storytelling festival in September.

The event will be held at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center and Campground on September 17 from 10am to 10pm. Events are free.

Storytelling began 30 years ago as a small program for local schools and has grown into a full-day festival with professional storytellers from around the world, the park said in a news release.

The Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. It covers 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau and protects the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River and its tributaries. It has scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs and natural and historic features.