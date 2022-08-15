type here...
Sports Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty, receives suspended...
Sports

Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty, receives suspended sentence in Walgreens attack

By printveela editor

-

15
0
- Advertisment -


  • Titan’s linebacker Bud Dupree was charged with misdemeanor battery earlier this year.
  • He pleaded guilty Monday in Davidson County Court.
  • Dupree will serve a six-month suspended sentence.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation at Walgreens earlier this year.

Nashville police cited Dupree, whose name is Alvin Dupree Jr., after an interaction on Jan. 4 that police said he had with Walgreens employees two days earlier.

According to the citation, Dupree engaged an employee and grabbed his phone A “physical altercation.” Dupree left the scene before officers arrived. A male employee suffered a cut on his forehead, while a female employee was also treated on her hand.

Dupree was given a six-month suspended sentence. He will not stay in jail unless he is arrested again. Davidson County Judge Rachel Bell agreed to serve with Dupree on Titans-related travel.

The victim in the assault case did not speak in court on Monday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January that he was aware of the assault charge and that the team was monitoring Dupree’s case.

“As always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and ultimately see how everything plays out.

A team spokesman previously declined to comment on the case until it is resolved.

Representatives for Dupree did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s court proceedings.

Previous articleSalman Rushdie stabbing rekindles free speech debate
Next articleWhile Afghans starve, the West fights against broken Taliban promises

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Missouri woman accused of killing husband may be missing, ‘armed and dangerous’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 15 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Is Gal Gadot in the Army? How the Israeli star went from serving in the IDF to playing ‘Wonder Woman’

closer Video Fox News' Ashley Dworkin sat down with 'Wonder Woman'...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Chris Woodward has been sacked by Rangers after just over 3 seasons as manager

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Wei Wai Kum First Nation to regain territorial lands in agreement with British Columbian government

Wei Wai Kum chief Chris Roberts (fourth from left) and First Nations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin (centre)...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Playoff Championship Games to Return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host the College Football Playoff national championship games for the...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

The fire station, which it uses for emergencies, was hit by shelling near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, officials said.

KYIV, Ukraine — A fire station tasked with fighting a blaze inside the sprawling facility has been hit...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News