Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty, receives suspended sentence in Walgreens attack

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation at Walgreens earlier this year.

Nashville police cited Dupree, whose name is Alvin Dupree Jr., after an interaction on Jan. 4 that police said he had with Walgreens employees two days earlier.

According to the citation, Dupree engaged an employee and grabbed his phone A “physical altercation.” Dupree left the scene before officers arrived. A male employee suffered a cut on his forehead, while a female employee was also treated on her hand.

Dupree was given a six-month suspended sentence. He will not stay in jail unless he is arrested again. Davidson County Judge Rachel Bell agreed to serve with Dupree on Titans-related travel.

The victim in the assault case did not speak in court on Monday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January that he was aware of the assault charge and that the team was monitoring Dupree’s case.

“As always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and ultimately see how everything plays out.

A team spokesman previously declined to comment on the case until it is resolved.

Representatives for Dupree did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s court proceedings.