New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Tennessee arrested a man wanted in connection with an assault after his wallet was found in a stolen car.

The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to an aggravated assault on August 14 at 1920 Whiten Road at approximately 12:36 p.m.

Police said the victims of the attack were chasing a stolen Honda when the suspect fired his weapon and rammed their vehicle, continuing the pursuit until the car crashed near Kirby Wheaton Road and Snowshoe Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee.

When police searched the scene of the crash, they did not find the suspect, but found Joseph Sanders’ wallet with the stolen handgun in the car. Police also reviewed video of Sanders fleeing the scene of the crash.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sanders was arrested at a nearby address and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit office, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of felon in possession of a handgun and vandalism of $1,000 or less.