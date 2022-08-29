type here...
Tennessee State coach Eddie George says his son won’t go to school at Jackson State in Michigan

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George has some recruiting guidelines for his son, albeit a little tongue-in-cheek.

Eric George, a senior defensive lineman at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, told The Tennessean on Friday that he had more freedom to choose the school of his choice with two exceptions.

He can’t go to Jackson State,” Eddie George said at his son’s game in Nashville. “He’s not going up there or that team going north (Michigan, Eddie George’s alma mater, Ohio State’s rival school). But I tell him to look at everything that’s out there and ultimately trust your intuition, trust your gut.”

Eric George, 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, has an offer from Marshall and is being recruited by several FCS schools, including Furman and TSU.

There is no love lost between TSU and JSU.

Jackson State announced in February that it was pulling out of the annual Southern Heritage Classic game against Tennessee State in Memphis, citing scheduling conflicts with the SWAC.

Tennessee State called Jackson State’s decision to pull out of the matchup an “insensitive and irresponsible move,” and Summit Management Company, which is running the game, filed a lawsuit against JSU and the SWAC in March, accusing the school and conference. Wrongful interference with contractual relations after the school dropped out of the 2023 and 2024 games.

Throw in the long playing history between the two schools, and the coaching name recognition of TSU’s George and JSU’s Deion Sanders — oozing mutual respect from their playing days — and it produces a growing rivalry.

Eddie George made a mini recruiting pitch to his son on Friday as part-dad and part-coach.

“It’s his deal, his process, his career,” Eddie George said. “He knows what I’m doing (at TSU); he’s around me every day and he knows how he’s going to train (if he chooses TSU). I tell him to go and see what’s out there. Go where your heart’s desire is. .”

