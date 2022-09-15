off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines for September 14

Here are Fox News Flash’s top entertainment and celebrity headlines.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Puppies at a Tennessee shelter experienced a larger-than-life encounter with a popular ’90s boy band last week.

The Backstreet Boys were in the volunteer state for a Sept. 8 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when they decided to invite some pups to visit and participate in a “special product shoot,” according to the Nashville Humane Association on Facebook.

The organization sent five shepherd mixes between nine and 10 weeks old to hang out with a group that included Nick Carter, Howie Dorow, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

4K Beagles successfully rescued from Virginia breeding center in search of loving homes

(LR) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform their new album 'A World Like This' at the Palace Hotel on November 12, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.

(LR) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform their new album ‘A World Like This’ at the Palace Hotel on November 12, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

During the visit, each puppy was named after a band member and given the opportunity to have their picture taken with their name.

The organization expressed its gratitude on Facebook for the “superstardom support” to raise awareness for adopting shelter dogs.

Thinking of adopting a shelter dog? Here’s what you need to know

  • Singer Nick Carter holds a brown puppy at the shelter
    Image 1 of 5

    Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter holds “Nick,” a puppy named after him. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • Backstreet Boys member Howie Doro holds a black puppy
    Image 2 of 5

    Howie Doro of the Backstreet Boys has a puppy named “Howie” after him. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • Brian Littrell holding a brown puppy
    Image 3 of 5

    Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys placed the puppy “Brian” at the Nashville Humane Association. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • AJ McLean holding a black puppy
    Image 4 of 5

    AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys holds “AJ,” a puppy named after him. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • Kevin Richardson holds and kisses the little puppy
    5 of 5 images

    Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson kisses a puppy named “Kevin” at the Nashville Humane Association. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

Click here to sign up for the entertainment newsletter

The four-legged celebrity began appearing on NHA’s website on Tuesday as available for adoption. A sixth littermate named Millennium, who did not participate in the visit, was also listed on the site.

Click here to get the Fox News app

As of Wednesday night, only Howie, AJ and Nick were waiting to be adopted.