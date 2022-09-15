New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Puppies at a Tennessee shelter experienced a larger-than-life encounter with a popular ’90s boy band last week.

The Backstreet Boys were in the volunteer state for a Sept. 8 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when they decided to invite some pups to visit and participate in a “special product shoot,” according to the Nashville Humane Association on Facebook.

The organization sent five shepherd mixes between nine and 10 weeks old to hang out with a group that included Nick Carter, Howie Dorow, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

During the visit, each puppy was named after a band member and given the opportunity to have their picture taken with their name.

The organization expressed its gratitude on Facebook for the “superstardom support” to raise awareness for adopting shelter dogs.

The four-legged celebrity began appearing on NHA’s website on Tuesday as available for adoption. A sixth littermate named Millennium, who did not participate in the visit, was also listed on the site.

As of Wednesday night, only Howie, AJ and Nick were waiting to be adopted.