Five people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries in the Memphis, Tennessee area, authorities said.
Police officers were called to an apartment complex Monday where they spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra that was being tracked by GPS, Fox 13 in Memphis reported.
Police saw several men standing around the vehicle before driving into a Toyota Camry with an expired June license tag.
As the car sped away, the driver made a U-turn and jumped a curb. Officers used batons to stop the car and all five suspects fled on foot. They were arrested after a short chase.
An officer found the keys to the Infiniti and a “window puncher” that could have been used to steal the vehicles on one of the men, later identified as Damrion Denton.
Matthew Sims was in possession of two digital scales, a stolen handgun and a five-round magazine, police said. The Toyota also had a “leaf substance” with a 60-round magazine and three firearms, the report said.
All these five persons have been booked for theft, drugs and weapons.