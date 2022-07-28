New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Five people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries in the Memphis, Tennessee area, authorities said.

Police officers were called to an apartment complex Monday where they spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra that was being tracked by GPS, Fox 13 in Memphis reported.

Police saw several men standing around the vehicle before driving into a Toyota Camry with an expired June license tag.

As the car sped away, the driver made a U-turn and jumped a curb. Officers used batons to stop the car and all five suspects fled on foot. They were arrested after a short chase.

An officer found the keys to the Infiniti and a “window puncher” that could have been used to steal the vehicles on one of the men, later identified as Damrion Denton.

Matthew Sims was in possession of two digital scales, a stolen handgun and a five-round magazine, police said. The Toyota also had a “leaf substance” with a 60-round magazine and three firearms, the report said.

All these five persons have been booked for theft, drugs and weapons.