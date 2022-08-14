New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Tennessee man is behind bars after allegedly dousing a relative’s house with gasoline and setting it on fire, police said.

Nathanael Castor, 25, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of arson in connection with Saturday’s incident.

FOX 13 reported that officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Vaughn Avenue for a report of an arson.

A woman told police that a family member – later identified as Castor – became upset because he believed someone had stolen his medication, according to the affidavit.

The woman accused Castor of threatening to “burn down the house with everyone in it”. She claimed he poured gasoline inside the house while she and her children — ages 4 and 8 — were inside.

The woman said she and her children ran to safety before Castor set the bed on fire, according to an affidavit. Officers later located and arrested Castor. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which caused some furniture damage and smoke damage to the home, WREG reported.

Online records show he is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond. He will make his next court appearance on Monday morning.