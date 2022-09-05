New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Tennessee man found and rescued a puppy after seeing the innocent animal thrown out of a car at a busy intersection.

Hayden Waddell told Fox 17 that he was driving home from lunch with his family when he saw a driver leave a puppy in the middle of the road.

“A silver car just came into the intersection, slowed down, opened their rear driver’s side door, then took off again, and when they left, this little puppy was in the middle of the road,” Waddell said.

When the light turned red, Wedel jumped out of his car in the middle of the intersection and pulled the animal out.

He said he believes the person who threw the puppy out did it on purpose.

“You can tell they did it on purpose because they deliberately opened the door, threw the dog out and then walked away,” he said.

The dog was not released in the median, but directly on the street, Waddell explained.

“By the time I got to him, there were still cars driving by, he went into the little concrete median and he was so sweet. As soon as he saw me, he started coming up to him, wagging his tail. And coming up to me. So, he’s really receptive. He’s really friendly. is.” he said

The puppy has injured a leg or paw and the father is not sure if the person who threw it on the road has injured the animal.

Weddell is allergic to dogs and can’t keep dogs, but wants to find a good home. But despite his allergies, the pup will stay with dad until he finds a forever home.

“Just someone who is really looking for a life partner because even though dogs are only for a part of their life, they are their whole life. So, someone who will love him and protect him all the years,” he said.

Waddell has contacted the police and filed a report.