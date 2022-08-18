New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Tennessee man accused of brutally beating his pharmacist wife during a delayed honeymoon vacation in Fiji initially confessed to the murder before later recanting.

Bradley Dawson, 38, appeared in Fiji’s Lautoka High Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday after being photographed by Fox News Digital wearing a red-orange shirt and green shorts with one hand tied to another man. ABC News reported that Judge Riyaz Hamza rejected a lawyer’s attempt to release Dawson before the trial.

He is reportedly due back in court on September 1 for a bail hearing.

Dawson faces a murder charge in Fiji in connection with the beating death of his new wife, Krist Chen Dawson, who was found dead by police at the exclusive Turtle Island resort on July 9, in the middle of their honeymoon.

Fiji police found the 39-year-old woman brutally beaten in the bathroom of a luxury room at the Turtle Island Resort in Nanuya Levu on July 9.

Her family’s attorney, Ronald Gordon, previously told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries around the head and face.” When her parents went to visit her at the morgue, he added, her mother was “inconsolable from the injuries.”

Two days later, Fijian police arrested Dawson on another island.

Gordon said he believes Dawson — an IT specialist at the nonprofit Youth Village — will. Is a flight risk and will oppose bail.

“He left his very sophisticated GPS watch outside the room and left his room with only his wallet and his passport, and that shows his intention that Run away from the country ” said Gordon.

But during Wednesday’s hearing, Dawson’s attorney, Iqbal Khan, argued that the case “could take two years.”

“Why should he stay in so long?” he said, According to ABC News.

Dawson and Chen married in February after a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson traveled to Fiji with his ex-wife just two years ago.

Dawson, who was held in jail while awaiting his bail hearing, initially confessed to the murder, but later changed his tune after an attorney began representing him, ABC News reported.

The accused killer spoke to ABC News from the facility’s visiting room, saying he kayaked to a nearby island on July 8 — the day of Chen’s murder. Fox News Digital previously reported that Dawson allegedly told a local man that he had an argument with his wife and walked away from the resort.

Dawson told ABC News that he and Chen were drunk and got into an argument.

“I just wanted to give her some space,” he said. “Walking was normal for me.”

He called Chen his “everything,” adding that he “prays every day” for her, according to reports.

“What I can say is that I’m very sorry for what we’re going through right now. We were supposed to have amazing vacations and I lost my wife,” he told the news site.

Dawson reportedly said that he and Chen “should have an amazing life.”

“It is very painful to think that she is no longer here,” he reportedly said. “I think about her all the time.”

Meanwhile, someone who stayed at the resort during Dawson and Chen’s stay described hearing “loud noises” coming from the couple’s room, though they appeared happy during the night, according to a copy of the police report, which they obtained. ABC.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, a vacationer who was staying with the couple at the same time on Turtle Island said Dawson and his wife appeared happy the evening of the alleged altercation. According to the police report, the vacationer said she later heard “loud banging noises” coming from the couple’s room.

“Like someone was drunk and couldn’t control themselves inside. And then we heard a loud bang and then a loud bang and then total silence,” the woman told police.