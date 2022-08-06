New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two men rescued the occupants of their neighbor’s home in Tennessee when a kitchen fire pinned two people to the second story.

Smoke was seen coming from a Chattanooga home Thursday and several residents evacuated it themselves, but two were trapped inside.

The homeowner and his daughter’s best friend were still inside the home when neighbor Fernando Rivera saw the fire on his way home from work and rushed to help.

Rivera spotted a friend in an upstairs window and convinced the terrified young woman to jump into his arms.

Then Rivera and another neighbor, Sam Triplett, pushed a trampoline toward the house so the man could jump through the window without getting hurt.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 911 was notified of the fire. They saw huge black smoke and flames coming from the roof and side of the house. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department presented Rivera and Triplett with Citizen Commendation Awards for their rescue efforts.

“Fire Chief Phil Hyman presented him with a Citizen Appreciation Award for his heroic actions and personally thanked him for going above and beyond in an emergency,” the Chattanooga Fire Department wrote on Facebook.