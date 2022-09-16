New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: A Fijian judge has written a scathing rejection of three character witnesses who supported bail for Bradley Dawson, the Tennessee man accused of murdering his wife Kristi Chen on their honeymoon at a Turtle Island resort in July. One of them was already out on bail.

“This court is of the view that it is highly unsatisfactory for the applicant to live with a person accused of serious crimes before this court if granted bail,” Justice Riaz Hamza wrote in the dismissing order. Dawson’s bail application, obtained by Fox News Digital.

Johnny Lee Berger, identified in court documents as an American citizen and family friend of Dawson’s, is out on bail himself. According to prosecutors, sexual assault charges are pending against him.

Hamza also rejected two other “jamins” or bail sponsors.

“The first surety has only stated that she is a family friend of the applicant,” Hamza wrote. “The second surety also states that the applicant is a family friend who has known her for the past six years. However, the sureties did not provide further details on how they knew the applicant, who only arrived in Fiji on July 7. 2022.”

The judge also noted that under Fiji law, the defendant’s presumption in favor of bail is void in cases involving allegations of domestic violence.

Read the judge’s order:

The court also noted that detectives provided “strong circumstantial evidence” and that Dawson, serving a possible life sentence and with no other known ties to Fiji, is an alleged flight risk.

Dawson, 38, is accused of brutally beating Chen, 39, at their cottage at a five-star luxury resort on his own private island.

At the time of his arrest, police said they found more than $1,000 in cash in his wallet, his passport, driver’s license and credit cards belonging to himself and his deceased wife.

Prosecutors said Chen suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage” on July 9, confirming in court the claims of Chen’s family lawyers, who previously said she died of severe head injuries and multiple traumatic injuries to her body.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty and his defense lawyer Iqbal Khan is contesting unsigned statements Dawson gave to police, known in Fiji as a “caution interview”, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Chen. After the interview, he refused to sign the document and, through his lawyer, has maintained his innocence.

The hearing on this controversial confession will be held on September 26.

Dawson was opposed to bail by attorneys and lawyers for Chen’s family, who argued that he was a real flight risk after allegedly ditching his GPS watch and phone at the resort and fleeing with his wallet and passport within hours of Chen’s brutal beating death. Khan said Dawson’s passport was already in the state’s possession, he had consented to surrender it and he had no other passports or travel documents.

