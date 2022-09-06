New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Helicopter pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky.

At 4 p.m. CT Monday, the National Park Service said in a statement that law enforcement officials were notified by the park that a single fatal helicopter accident had been detected in a helicopter crash on the southern boundary of the park.

The pilot, 69-year-old David Stone, died at the scene.

Stone, of Louisville, Tennessee, was traveling solo from St. Louis, Missouri to Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday before losing contact with his plane.

Park officials were first notified of the possible helicopter crash around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Eyewitness accounts and information from the last location placed the helicopter near Mammoth Cave National Park.

Park staff along with Barren and Glasgow County Emergency Management, Edmonson County Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police searched areas of the park accessible by roads and trails.

The helicopter was located in the afternoon by a search helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by both the National Park Service and the National Transportation Safety Board.

More information will be released to the public once the park becomes available, he said.