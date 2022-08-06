New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school’s “Hall of Fame” because she voted against Roe v. Wade.

The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent to the school’s president, Jennifer Collins, and director of community standards, Richard Adams.

According to the letter, the signatories’ “firm belief in the Rhodes Honor Code to which we are all signatories prompts us to make this request.”

The letter argues that Barrett violated the Rhodes Honor Code by testifying at Senate confirmation hearings and in her “judicial decision-making process.”

“In each of the above categories, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s adherence to a fundamentally interpretive method of constitutional textual analysis (as reflected in her scholarly legal writings) appears to be at odds with statements made in the United States Senate,” the letter said. .

During Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. In response to a question from Rep. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., she said Roe v. Wade was not overtly precedential.

“To define cases that are so well settled that no political actor or no public is seriously trying to overrule them. And I’m answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think Roe doesn’t fall into that category,” Barrett said.

Barrett’s reaction was criticized in the letter and may have been misleading.

“It was best of Justice Barrett to admit that she did not believe Ro Yet to be a ‘super-pressor’ suggests then not that the case should be ‘dismissed’, despite clearly adhering to a legal philosophy that would clearly lead her to rule to the contrary. cry,” The letter said.

The alumni group also wrote that Barrett is a major threat to fundamental rights in America.

“And we believe that Justice Amy Coney Barrett is one of the greatest current threats to our fundamental rights, the stability of our nation, and our democracy. Furthermore, Rhodes alumni who share the same commitment to truth, loyalty, and service. She did, to us her The act seems a clear – and perhaps the most devastating in history – violation of the honor code we all hold dear.”

“Simply being one of our most famous alumni is not a sufficient reason for the College to continue to honor someone who has publicly violated the most fundamental Rhodes values. Therefore, we respectfully request that Justice Barrett be removed from the Rhodes College Hall of Fame. Based on the above violations of the Rhodes Honor System,” the letter added.