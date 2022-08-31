New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Tennessee investigators are asking the public to help determine what happened to “baby girl” Tracy Sue Walker, whose remains were recently identified.

Walker disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said . Her remains were found about 400 miles away in April 1985 in the Big Wheel Gap area of ​​Elk Valley in Campbell County, Tennessee.

The remains were of a white female, which the discoverers believed to be only 10 to 15 years old. For more than 37 years, she was referred to as “Baby Girl,” until investigators used new DNA technology to identify her as Walker.

The Tennessee skeleton remains identified as a woman who disappeared in 1978

Agents are still trying to learn about Walker’s last days and moments, and don’t yet know how the girl ended up 400 miles from Indiana and what happened before her death.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case or people who were with Walker to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.