Tenille Towns is the big winner at the CCMA Awards

On Sunday, Tenille Towns cemented her status as one of Canada’s top country music stars by taking home five trophies at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Calgary.

Townes, who also shared co-host duties with Atlanta-based artist Blanco Brown, began the weekend with seven leading nominations. She won songwriter of the year, artist, single of the year for The girl who didn’t careArtist of the Year and Album of the Year for Masquerades.

“It’s so cool. Man, it’s good to be back here in Alberta again,” said the Grande Prairie native, who now lives in Nashville, paying homage to the female artists who came before her.

“Dream Come True”

“It’s 40 years of CCMA and I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for the heroes who held onto this, who came before and paved the way… Patricia Conroy, Terry Clarke, Carolyn Don Johnson and here’s to the next ones, too” , – she said.

“Thank you guys for listening to my music and making this Grande Prairie girl’s dream come true.”

Townes told reporters backstage that her album Masquerades was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Composing this music in the midst of a pandemic, feeling so lost and isolated and the whole world going through so much — being able to find healing in music at the time was such a light. This album will always represent that for me. “

Towns has received 14 CCMA Awards throughout her career. She was also among the performers on the show, closing the air with her song. Last time.

Sasha performs at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Sunday. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Brett Kissel performed his song Not the same with the 90s boy band 98 Degrees, and Canadian drag artist Kaos joined Lindsey Ell.

Dallas Smith, last year’s big winner, was the male artist for the second year in a row, as well as the coveted Fans’ Choice award.

“My parents are at home in Langley watching with a bunch of friends. My little girls watch at home with their grandmother. It’s a dream come true to be able to get family involved and work like that,” he said.

“It all comes down to the fans I have gained over the past 22 years in the music business. And I’ve never, ever felt the love that I’ve felt from the fans and the country music community.”

The first award of the evening went to Reklaws for Group or Duo of the Year.

The brother-sister couple, Jenna and Stuart Walker, were unable to attend, saying they were mourning the death of their mother.

“She loved the CCMA so they would most like to dedicate this award to her and to anyone with mental health issues,” said host Jojo Mason.

The rising star award went to Andrew Hyatt, who joked that it was a long time ago.

“Dude. To be honest, I feel like it took me so long to get up that I should probably see a doctor about it,” he said with a laugh.

Jade Eagleson, who won the Best Selling Canadian Album of the Year award, performs at the show. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Meanwhile, Bayliboro, Ontario native Jade Eagleson, who was the top male nominee at the weekend awards ceremony, took home the award for best-selling Canadian album of the year for Revival of Honkytonk.

Organizers say there were between 6,000 and 7,000 fans in the crowd, and for the first time since 2019, there were no COVID-19 protocols.