Ten theses about the events of the weekend

1) Conte must return with a new signed Bissum

Persuading Daniel Levy to open his wallet is certainly one of the greatest achievements of Antonio Conte’s career, but as long as he refrains from using his new players, it doesn’t matter much. While there is some point in keeping players who have earned a place in the Champions League, highlighting the fact that places are earned by performances and not by purchase prices, there is a hole in the Yves Bissum form in Tottenham’s midfield that we cost them a game on another day. . It is true that Pierre-Emile Høybjerg scored the decisive goal, but it is equally true that they were lucky enough to lose just once. Hojbjerg is an honest hard worker, but his lack of speed and vision remains a big problem for his team, especially with Conte’s preference for a 3-4-3 formation that leaves Spurs light in central midfield. Bissumah, on the other hand, is quicker on the ball, stronger when he gets it and smarter in his movement – a dynamism his team needs. Daniel Harris

2) Hammers looking for a rhythm

David Moyes was in no mood to reflect after West Ham’s second consecutive defeat, though not because he didn’t want to try at Nottingham Forest; they disallowed a goal, hitting the bottom of the crossbar twice, with Declan Rice converting a penalty. Moyes is hoping their first European Conference League play-off home game against Viborg on Thursday will help them establish some rhythm after a disappointing start. It’s a game that could also feature Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwell Cornet, two of West Ham’s five summer signings. West Ham have been fighting for goals in pre-season and so far in this campaign they have been meaningless and aimless. “We’re a little slower, a little behind,” Moyes said. “We may need a little time to get up and start working. We are still looking for our path at the moment.” Ben Fisher

3) Haaland restyles City

In Saturday’s game against Bournemouth, Erling Haaland scored eight touches, which came as a surprise to many, given how much possession City had of the ball. However, the Norwegian did a wonderful job of securing Ilkay Gundogan’s first shot with two touches. He is not to be part of the build-up every time – Pep Guardiola signed him to score. “I think he did well today. If he doesn’t score, they’ll talk about it, but he scored the first goal, he had a few chances and he was there,” said Kevin De Bruyne. “He helped us realize those chances, he did what he had to do and he will score another day. I’m good”. Haaland has scored twice for West Ham and his track record speaks for itself. There is no doubt that his arrival has changed the style of City, which will keep opponents on their toes. The focus should be on what he does, not on what he doesn’t do. Will Unwin

4) Ten Hag conjures up memories of the Boer disaster.

Thanks to Thomas Frank and Brentford for the masterfully executed tactical plan that improved the template that brought Brighton victory last week. For one senior executive in the press room, it brought back Manchester United’s bitter memories of the 5-0 raid on Crystal Palace that ended Frank O’Farrell as manager in December 1972. For the mustachioed Don Rogers skating through the swamp of Selhurst Park. read Josh Dasilva, Brian Mbeumo and Ivan Tony in the sun. A historic holiday for Brentford has become a shame for United. Their performance was so poor, so ineffective was Erik ten Hag, that he has been compared to fellow Ajax teammate Frank de Boer’s disastrous 77 days at the Palais in 2017. Ten Hag is already in serious danger of being swept away into the talent maelstrom that Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire have claimed. The pair cost them £153 million. Both were terrible at Brentford, although they were far from alone in this. John Bruin

5) Buendia is doing everything possible to start the game for Villa.

Steven Gerrard was outraged when he was told that Aston Villa were much better with Emiliano Buendia and that the Argentine playmaker should start regularly. “You don’t pick my team,” the Villa manager told his post-match inquisitor, albeit with a smile. Villa have become more polished and inventive after Buendia replaced the injured Philippe Coutinho against Everton, the former Liverpool and Barcelona player again showing bursts of quality but generally misleading. Buendía’s goal wasn’t the only thing that pushed him to be included in Crystal Palace next Saturday. “We have good opportunities in the last third,” Gerrard said. “Emiliano is one of them and he will start the matches instead of me. He was winning the race to start the season and suffered a muscle injury behind closed doors against Fulham. This forced him to leave for a week, and when he returned, his preparation was no longer at the same level. I did the right thing on Emiliano’s part by protecting his health in the first place, but he will get his own.” Andy Hunter

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo took on Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

6) Caicedo manages Brighton’s midfield

Despite losing his best players over the summer, Graham Potter doesn’t have the leeway to spend money. Instead, he must turn inward. The departure of Yves Bissouma has left a significant hole in midfield, and 20-year-old Moises Caicedo fills it perfectly. Already a seasoned international for Ecuador, Caicedo spent the first half of last season on loan with Belgian side Bershot. But in the 10 starts since their debut, Brighton have only lost once, at the Etihad, conceding just nine. His work on the ball needs to be polished, but it already shines on him. On Saturday, after dominating midfield at Old Trafford on the first weekend, Caicedo was back in action. Bruno Guimarães was stopped twice, as was Allan Saint-Maximin in full flight. Promising signs. Sam Dalling

7) Rogers craves summer contracts

Brendan Rodgers made no attempt to hide his disappointment at Leicester’s lack of newcomers after seeing Arsenal newcomer Gabriel Jesus win 4-2 on Saturday. Having made goalkeeper Alex Smithies his first window signing last week as a free transfer, financial difficulties mean the club, which have finished fifth in consecutive seasons and won the FA Cup in 2021, must first sell players before any recruitment is possible. , and Chelsea are expected to find out about their interest in Wesley Fofana this week. “It’s a pity, because I’m an ambitious coach and I came here to challenge the established order in the big leagues. But for this you need to constantly develop and improve,” said Rogers. “But I respect and trust the club and if we can’t then I will focus on the existing players that we have and try to maximize their potential.” Ed Aarons

Brendan Rodgers wants new faces in Leicester. Photograph: Tony Aubrian/Reuters

8) The Newcomers Support the Attack of the Saints

Any suggestion that Ralph Hasenhüttl had lost the Southampton dressing room was quickly dispelled by the way his team rallied to turn Leeds away. His use of the bench when the team trailed 2-0 in the second half was inspired by the summer signings of Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara, who were heavily involved in their comeback. These two attacking players could play an important role if Southampton are to avoid a struggling season. Hasenhüttl must have succumbed to the temptation to quickly integrate them into the team, because their influence was instrumental in the change at St. Mary’s. Aribo’s goal and Mara’s equalizing assist offered Southampton a potential plan to develop their attacking play. The loss of Armando Brochi on his return to Chelsea and the over-reliance on a brilliant set-piece by James Ward-Prowse need to be addressed, and perhaps Aribo and Mara can provide the dynamism needed in the final third. Simon Mayle

9) Fulham shows steel if not cutting edge

If Fulham were too easy for the Premier League under Slavis Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri, then too weak under Scott Parker, early signs indicate that they have achieved a better balance under Marco Silva. Having started the campaign with a 2-2 fighting draw against Liverpool, they were just as defiant at Wolves. While they showed their weaker side in the first half – the back four left Marek Rodak to get past Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan before he made a mess himself by eliminating Tosin Adarabioyo and almost allowing Daniel Podens to score – they were after the break looked much more muscular. Aleksandar Mitrovic, as always, sailed with the wind when he collided with Morgan Gibbs-White in stoppage time, avoiding a red card more by sheer luck than common sense as pent-up frustration over a wasted penalty spilled over. Silva can still be pleased with a pushy second-half run and the first clean sheet of the campaign, even if José Sa robbed his team of their first victory. Will Magee

10) Blue needs a new striker to complete the squad.

Chelsea were much better than Tottenham, outnumbering them and playing in midfield, which meant they dominated on the flanks as well. But they still lack a reliable scorer, and while that is the case, it’s hard to imagine that they will win enough games to seriously challenge for the title. Perhaps Raheem Sterling will fill this gap, but there is a feeling that it is better to use it widely. While he can be relied upon to score a decent number of goals in a season, nothing we’ve seen from him suggests that his scoring is high enough to regularly make a difference when the going gets tough. Even before N’Golo Kante was injured, it was easy to see why Thomas Tuchel wanted Frenkie de Jong to be his midfield – he’s a completely different order from Jorginho – but he’d better find a better striker for his system and spend whatever it takes to bring him to the Bridge. DH