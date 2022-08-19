Ten months after shooting ‘Rust’, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day

(CNN) Alec Baldwin says he doesn’t believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in last year’s fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” — a tragedy he says “took years off” his life and cost him professionally.

Prosecutors awaiting an investigative report from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office will weigh evidence from the shooting outside Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021, on the film’s Old West set, to decide whether to pursue charges. Baldwin and crew members were rehearsing a scene in a rustic church when the actor’s prop gun went off, injuring cinematographer Halina Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

The investigation into the tragedy focuses on how a live round of ammunition ended up on a film set.

In an interview with CNN, Baldwin blamed the tragedy on Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who worked as an armor and props assistant on the film, and assistant director Dave Halls, who gave him the gun. Through their respective attorneys, both Gutierrez Reed and Halls accused Baldwin of shifting the blame onto others.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun who should have known better,” Baldwin said. “It was [Gutierrez Reed’s] Job Her job was to look at ammunition and put in dummy rounds or blank rounds, and there were not supposed to be any live rounds on set.

“There are two people who didn’t do what they should have done,” he added. “I’m not sitting around saying I want them to, you know, go to jail or I want to make their lives hell. I don’t want that, but I want everybody to know that those are two people. Responsible for what happened.”

According to an administrative complaint filed this month against the manufacturing company by the New Mexico Department of Environment’s Bureau of Occupational Health and Safety, Gutierrez-Reed told Halls to alert her when Baldwin arrived so she could perform a safety check on his gun. The complaint states that the armorer “left the church expecting Mr. Halls to notify her when Mr. Baldwin arrived.” Instead, Halls handed the revolver directly to Baldwin, the complaint said.

“Why not [Gutierrez Reed] Check that bullet? Why didn’t Halls obey her?” Baldwin continued. “Why did he give me the gun? Why didn’t he check? He told the crew why [it was a cold gun]?”

Baldwin also questioned whether the film’s props supplier, Seth Kenney, accidentally supplied live bullets to the “Rust” set. An FBI report released last week found 150 live rounds of ammunition on the set.

In January, Gutierrez Reed sued PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC, the film’s gun and ammunition supplier. and its founder Seth Kenny for violating trade practices, false and deceptive product labels, and false and material misrepresentation. In the suit, Gutierrez Reid alleges that Kenney sold her a cache of dummy ammunition mixed with live rounds.

Kenny’s lawyers filed a response last month, denying any allegations and asking the court to dismiss the case, but admitting his company was the only company supplying ammunition to the set.

“We agree with Mr. Baldwin and believe that Seth Kenney, as the primary ammunition supplier, mixed live rounds with blank rounds in the ammunition supplied to Rust,” Gutierrez Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said in a statement to CNN. “We have again asked that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI test the live rounds for fingerprints and DNA to confirm where the rounds came from. To date they have not done so on this critical question, which must be answered to uncover the full truth of what happened.”

Set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, NM in October.

CNN has reached out to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

“We disagree with Mr. Baldwin’s attempts to shift blame to others. It is not for him to assign or apportion blame,” Bowles added.

In a statement, Halls’ attorney said Baldwin was trying to deflect blame from himself.

“Baldwin is pointing the finger at others because the evidence is pointing the finger at him,” Lisa Torraco said. “Hall is not responsible. Everyone needs to stop. People are just pointing the finger at Hall because they don’t want the wrongful accountability. Hall is the scapegoat. People need to see the evidence.”

Baldwin has repeatedly stated that he pulled the gun’s hammer back as far as it would go and released the gun — but did not pull the trigger. A recent FBI forensic report During FBI tests the weapon could not be fired without pulling the trigger while cocking the gun. Reports state that the gun malfunctioned after internal parts fractured during FBI testing, causing the gun to go off in the cocked position without pulling the trigger.

The actor’s attorney, Luke Nikas, told CNN on Sunday that the FBI report is being misinterpreted.

“When Alec Baldwin showed up that tragic day for filming, he had no reason in the world to think there was a live bullet in that gun, in that church or even on that property,” Nicas later told CNN. Interview on Thursday. “It would be a huge miscarriage of justice [to charge Baldwin].”

‘I don’t want to see anyone suffer’

Over the past 10 months, Baldwin says he has replayed the events leading up to the fatal shooting. While waiting for Santa Fe County prosecutors to release the results of their investigation, Baldwin says he took matters into his own hands.

“I hired a private investigator,” he said.

Based on the report his private investigator gave him back, Baldwin said he did not believe he would be criminally charged.

A set of “rusts”.

Baldwin said he believes Gutierrez Reed and Halls will not face criminal charges either.

“I absolutely believe that neither of them should ever work on a film set again,” he said. “I wholeheartedly believe… [investigators are] It is going to be said that it was an accident. It’s sad.”

Baldwin added that he did not want to “condemn” Gutierrez Reid.

“I mean maybe it’s the Catholic in me,” Baldwin said. “I have an impulse to say, I don’t want to see anybody suffer. I don’t want to sit there and say you know, go get her and condemn her.”

‘She’s dead, that’s the worst thing’

The shooting of ‘Rust’ was stopped after the shooting. Baldwin says he tried hard to try Full filming of the film in an effort to provide potential income for Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son.

“People talk about doing a movie to honor Halyana, and I’m all for that, that’s great. But more importantly, we wanted to put this money in a kid’s pocket,” Baldwin told CNN, referring to Hutchins’ son.

Baldwin says he has lost five jobs since shooting “Rust” and would have quit the film business if not for the support of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who is expecting their seventh child this fall.

“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There I was, ready to go to a movie, jump on a plane… I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do a movie with you.”

Baldwin also says he has long feared for his safety President Donald Trump said publicly He believed the actor killed Hutchins on purpose.

Baldwin says it’s the kind of stress that has “taken years out of my life.”

“There’s this stream of people attacking me who don’t know the facts,” he said, crediting his family’s support for keeping him going.

“If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I’d be right now… If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, moved away, you know sold everything I own, anywhere in between. Got a house and, you know, found something else to sell real estate.”

If and when he does return to a movie or TV set, Baldwin says he won’t be working with real guns anymore. These days filmmakers can use digital effects to create realistic guns onscreen, he says.

Halina Hutchins in 2019.

Baldwin also says that not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about Hutchins and what happened that day.

“Everybody likes her as a person,” said Baldwin, praising Hutchins’ talent and character.

“She died, that’s the worst thing. Somebody died, and it was preventable. It was so unnecessary,” he said. “I think about it every day of my life.”