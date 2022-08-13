Ten Hag says United players threw tactical plan ‘in the trash’

Erik ten Hag blamed “individual errors” and admitted that Brentford were much hungrier as his Manchester United side suffered a second consecutive defeat at the start of the Premier League season.

Brentford scored four first-half goals in a disastrous first 35 minutes for United, a mistake by David de Gea in Josh Dasilva’s first leg set the tone and Ten Haeg said: “Brentford were more hungry. We conceded goals due to individual errors. You can’t have a tactical plan but then throw it in the trash.”

Brentford warm up gloomy Manchester United in 4-0 humiliation Read more

After two competitive matches at his new job, the Dutchman was forced to apologize to the club’s traveling fans. “It’s hard for me,” he said. “It’s always a surprise when you start a game like this. After 35 minutes we conceded four goals. It’s impossible. The team needs to take responsibility, I’m really sorry for the fans who did everything to support us, we let them down.”

As Brentford repeatedly caught United’s tactic of getting the ball out of defence, the goals from Dasilva and Mattias Jensen came after possession errors. Ten Hag still defended the system prescribed to him. “I’m convinced he can do it,” he said of De Gea. “I saw it in training. “They are [all] Can. We saw it in preseason.”

He remained very critical of his team’s performance. “They are good players and should take responsibility on the pitch both as a team and as individuals, and we didn’t. I asked them to play with faith and take responsibility for their performance, but they didn’t.

“Only when we stick together and work hard will we overcome this. You must enter the field with faith in yourself and the team.

“Don’t get me wrong, the manager is also responsible, he has the main responsibility, and I take it upon myself. And I will work on it. I have to give them faith, but they have to give it themselves.”

After a disappointing debut against Brighton last week in the summer, signing Lisandro Martínez came under further criticism and was substituted at half-time. “At 4-0 I could have replaced eight more,” the manager said, denying that the Argentine’s height is a problem against Premier League strikers. “I don’t think it was because we conceded four goals.”

Meanwhile, De Gea took full responsibility for his mistake. “I think I cost my team three points,” the goalkeeper said. “It was a bad performance on my part. After the mistake, the second team had a very hard time. It was a terrible day. Of course, we should have reacted better, but I should have saved the first shot and probably the result would have been different.”