Ten Hag reaction warns Manchester United supporters still have ‘long way to go’

Erik ten Hag has admitted he can understand Manchester United fans dreaming of a title challenge after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, but despite it being their fourth straight win, the manager warned that his team still there is a long way to go.

Anthony’s debut plus two strikes from Marcus Rashford were answered only by Bukayo Saka at Old Trafford as United ended the Gunners with a perfect start. The victory lifted them three points clear of the leaders and after a previous victory over Liverpool, the Dutchman was asked if fans were right to dream of a challenge.

Ten Hag said: “I understand that the fans dream, Manchester United’s standards must be good. [But] we are at the beginning of the process, we are still far away, we have to do things much better than we do. What [will happen by] investment, we must do this together every day, bring these high standards to Carrington [training base].

“We have to improve if we want to win trophies in the end. We must win every game, they [supporters] must see what this relation is: what we must [want to] win games. We live by these high standards and values, and when you have the discipline to create a culture of victory, that’s what we should be working towards. I don’t think we are there, but we are on the right track. We must continue this process.”

Of Anthony and Rashford, Ten Hag said: “They both played great, a constant threat, I know our offense is really strong – they are creative and have speed. This is the first time they’ve played together and it’s a delight to watch.”

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was scored by VAR after Paul Tierney was sent to a fieldside monitor and Martin Odegaard fouled the referee, who thought Christian Eriksen had been fouled.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “The referee said [later] It was a really soft decision – we are just asking for consistency, today we did not count the goal again, unfortunately there is nothing we can do now.”

He did not apologize for his team’s first loss of the season. “It’s a big lesson that if you want to win here, you have to do it right,” Arteta said.