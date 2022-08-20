Ten Hag needs a pragmatic approach to revive United

ERick ten Hag is confident in his ability to change the fate of Manchester United despite losing their first two Premier League matches. Unfortunately for the new head coach, a 4-0 defeat to Brentford showed that his players could not effectively implement his style, sapping morale at Old Trafford to its lowest level.

It’s great that Ten Hag wants to replicate the formula that has worked for him elsewhere to make huge strides at United in the long run, but with Monday’s game against Liverpool, another heavy defeat could have serious consequences. Trying to adapt to a new set of tactical and stylistic rules is difficult for footballers, even at the best of times. With a low level of trust, this is almost impossible.

To reach the stage where Ten Hag can make a real impact on United’s squad, he will have to work on their strengths in the short term. A pragmatic approach could help a team creaking under pressure from Manchester United players stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table. Casemiro’s experience and football ability should help a demoralized group when available, but overburdening those lacking faith with complex plans is not beneficial.

Those who have played under Ten Hag say it takes time to get used to his methods. For the time being, United supporters support him knowing the scale of the challenge, but if the first few months continue like this while the Dutchman waits for everything to fall into place, then he may not have enough time to fix the years. errors at United.

If Brentford can take United apart, then Liverpool will be sure to do the same with interest. Jurgen Klopp’s team have drawn their first two games and will be looking to set a record against a team that has suffered two defeats.

Scott McTominay and Fred are not a long-term solution to United’s midfield problems, but Ten Hag currently has to work with what’s available against Liverpool. Both are not able to provide a sharp pass and fast progress across the field. Could partner up with Casemiro and Ten Hag might want to test himself by turning the duo into being able to play something similar to his style. But that might be a step too far, and he might have to play to their strengths rather than trying to fix the built-in flaws.

Lisandro Martinez was recalled after 45 minutes at Brentford but looks capable of handling the ball and smart enough to adapt to the Premier League’s direct nature and could be used in midfield alongside Casemiro in the coming weeks.

When Stefan Savic joined Manchester City, he struggled in the air and was bullied by numerous strikers, leaving him weakened on the pitch. Despite his setbacks, Roberto Mancini insisted on putting him in the line of fire when he lacked confidence. His City career never recovered. However, the Montenegrin had an impressive career at Fiorentina and Atlético Madrid, where he was treated with more understanding and allowed to grow. Martinez will be attacked in the air regardless of the opponent and it may be wise to adjust his position now to avoid sustained damage.

Lisandro Martinez could have won if he was moved to midfield at Manchester United. Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi/PPAUK/Shutterstock

Sometimes it takes a step back to allow the team to move forward. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United were built to counterattack by accepting their limitations. Attackers win matches, but defenders win titles – not that United should be too focused on the latter. If they manage to build a stronger defense for Liverpool’s visit, or at least one that won’t concede four goals in 25 minutes, that will help boost confidence, especially with a tough Casemiro coming up later on. They were disorganized at Brentford and played from the back with the goalkeeper unable to provide the necessary distribution.

Having Christian Eriksen on the pitch at the same time as Bruno Fernandez is a luxury United cannot afford. They are good players, but Ten Hag may have to choose between them to help with stability. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea combine athleticism with skill on the pitch, and United cannot survive on the latter alone, especially given how ineffective their dominant ball possession has been against Brighton and ” Brentford”.