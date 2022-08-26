Ten Hag: Manchester United can’t guarantee Maguire’s return

Erik ten Hag said that Harry Maguire’s status as captain was no guarantee of a return to the team, especially since there is a “huge” Raphael Varane on the coach’s team.

Maguire succumbed to the Frenchman in a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday, while Varane impressed in central defense with Lisandro Martinez. United are at Southampton for an early start to Saturday and Ten Hag was asked if it was embarrassing for the captain not to play.

“Yes, but I think that doesn’t mean that when you’re the captain you have to always play,” he said. “Especially when Varan is also on your team. We have options. Varan: He has a huge stature and in pre-season we made the decision to build him up physically so he had a slow start. He was in good shape in the first games, but he wasn’t always in the first pre-season, so we’re glad we made him that way.”

Varane has won the World Cup with France, four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid. “You see, when the team needed him, he was really there. [against Liverpool] and his profile, his status and the fact that he has already won in the past shows that he can really contribute to his team,” Ten Hag said. “There is competition for the team, and we need it. We need to cover so many games and we can do it in multiple designs. From game to game, we see what we need.”

Bruno Fernandes captained United against Liverpool. Ten Hag shrugged as to whether he could make the Portuguese his official leader if Maguire continued to stay out of the way.

“I’m not watching yet – we only have one game. [like this],” he said. “We have a group of leaders, and Harry is one of them, and Bruno is one of them. Bruno did a good job as captain. He set an example and brought so much energy to the team with and without possession of the ball.”

United’s goals against Liverpool were scored by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Ten Hag said: “I was really happy that they scored because I hope it gives them a boost so they can do the hard work and contribute to defense and pressing and also contribute to creating and exploiting chances. and that’s what they’re really good at. It’s about when they believe they’ll do it.”