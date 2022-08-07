type here...
FOOTBALL Ten Hag admits he has a 'hell job' after...
SportsFOOTBALL

Ten Hag admits he has a ‘hell job’ after defeat

By printveela editor

Erik ten Hag admitted that Manchester United had lost faith in their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday and called his challenge to Old Trafford “a hell of a job”.

The away team dominated Ten Hag’s first Premier League match, winning after two goals from Pascal Gross in nine minutes of the first half, with United scoring on an own goal by Alexis Mac Allister in the second half.

Terrible start for Ten Haag as Gross sacks Brighton to win Manchester United

Read more

“It’s a hell of a job [before us] “We have to work very hard, analyze and then move forward,” he said. “Today was a good start, and then we fell to the level of faith and made mistakes, for which the opponent punished. But it was a good opponent, we [tried to] it’s good to work together, but when you make mistakes, you get punished for it.”

After impressing United in pre-season, the Dutchman was asked if he was surprised that his players had lost faith in the first league game of the season.

“I knew it could happen, but I think we should have done better – that’s clear,” the manager said. “But I also know that [improvement] will not come overnight. At times we played better in pre-season. Today we had a very bad period in the first half and we have to learn from that.”

He admitted that in the preseason he felt the team’s confidence was fragile due to last season’s terrible campaign. “I think so. It’s also normal. I didn’t expect that we are already a team that spent a lot of time together,” he said. “And I think that was the difference with our opponent: they were together for a long time with a certain plan and coach, and we are not. But still, there was no need to lose this game.

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t ready enough to start Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Ten Hag was asked why his team didn’t press the way he would have liked. Brighton is a team that usually prefers to play from behind. Today this was not the case, they played long passes. Then it’s about winning the second ball and in those situations we didn’t always do what we planned before the game and we have to learn from those lessons.”

In the absence of Anthony Martial, Ten Hag fielded a false number 9 in Christian Eriksen, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and cited lack of match training as the reason. “Now Ronaldo is training for maybe 10 days, which is too little for 90 minutes, so we didn’t start it,” he said.

As a centre-back, new player Lisandro Martínez made his Premier League debut alongside Harry Maguire and the England international admitted it would take time to settle in. “Me and Licha didn’t play much together and weren’t on the same wavelength at times,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll get better and keep clean sheets.”

Manchester United’s optimism quickly vanished as old failures return

Read more

Although Ten Hag followed Louis van Gaal to become the second of eight managers to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson, who lost the first game, it was Brighton’s first victory at Old Trafford in 14 visits. “I have a fantastic group of players who have ambitions. They give their all every day,” said their manager Graham Potter.

Danny Welbeck made an impression ahead of Brighton despite hesitant to play due to stomach problems. But Potter said he would never miss a game at one of his former clubs. “No, he would strap the toilet to his back to play, although that would slow him down,” he said. “He was amazing.”

