Telus seeks permission from CRTC to add 1.5% credit card surcharge to customer bills

Canadians who pay their mobile phone bill with a credit card could soon receive an additional monthly fee if the Canadian Telecommunications Regulator approves a proposal currently under their review.

Telecommunications company Telus is asking the Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for permission to add a 1.5 percent surcharge to the bills of customers who pay their bills with a credit card. If approved, it will come into effect in October.

For a theoretical customer in Alberta whose mobile phone bill is $100, the fee will bring their bill up to $106.66 – $100 for the main account, plus $5 for GST, plus $1.58 for the new fee plus another 8 cents in the form of a tax on goods and services. on extra charge.

“The company plans to proactively notify its existing customers of the fee starting in mid-August,” Telus said in a letter to the regulator.

The fee could be introduced by October

The company is asking the regulator to make a decision on the proposal by Sept. 7 and would like to start charging the new fee from Oct. 17, and while the CRTC has to make a decision on the matter, in a statement to CBC News, the telecom company made the plan sound like a deal.

“Starting in October, Telus mobile and home service customers who choose to pay their bills with a credit card will be charged a 1.5% credit card processing fee,” Telus CBC News said in a statement.

“This fee helps us offset some of the processing costs we incur to accept credit card payments and the average cost will be around $2 for most customers,” the company said, adding that it can be easily avoided by paying through bank. debit or otherwise.

WATCH | Why Canadians pay more for telecom services than in many other countries:

Are Canadians paying too much for internet and cell phones? Duration 7:34 Consumer advocate and wireless bill expert Mohammed Chalabi helps explain why Canadian internet and mobile phone bills are so high and what consumers can do to negotiate lower prices.

Telus’ rationale for the move stems from an event this summer when credit card companies, including Visa and MasterCard, agreed to a settlement in which they would refund millions of dollars in credit card processing fees that merchants have paid them over the years. Importantly, this agreement also gives businesses permission to start charging these fees directly to customers starting in October, which is what Telus is trying to do.

In the past, many merchants were not allowed to directly charge customers the fees that credit card companies charge them for processing sales. Such fees can range from less than one percent of a sale to over three percent for some premium cards.

Since nearly every part of its business is regulated by the CRTC, Telus needs the regulator to start charging fees that consumers can soon expect from various merchants.

CBC News contacted Rogers and Bell to see if they had similar plans, but representatives from both companies did not respond to the request within one business day.

Some customers are unhappy

Some wireless clients are not happy with this idea. Kenneth Hart of Windsor, Ontario, a Telus client for 15 years, calls the plan a “money scam.”

Kenneth Hart has been a Telus customer for 15 years and he says the company is making a mistake with this new policy. (Kenneth Hart)

“This is a bad business move,” he told CBC News. “They have a few accountants who tell them it’s good. But then you talk about PR costs, reputational costs, and this can cause … dissatisfaction for those customers who are already … dissatisfied.

“This may be the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Telus only applied on Monday, and the CRTC has already received information via its website from more than 200 Canadians, many of whom oppose the plan.

Steve Struthers is one of them. The London, Ontario resident is not a Telus customer, but he took the time to give his five cents to the regulator because of how opposed he is to the plan.

“Consumers are already extremely worried about housing inaccessibility, rising food prices, high gas prices and wages that are not keeping up with it all,” he said in an interview with CBC News.

“I’m pretty sure they could afford the 1.5% credit card fee… What worries me is that cell phone companies are unhappy with the money they’re making and they still want more in an environment where people reaching their limit as to what they can pay.”

“The last thing anyone wants is an extra charge”

Rosa Addario, a spokeswoman for telecoms watchdog OpenMedia, says the plan is just the latest way for the industry to get more revenue from cash-strapped Canadian consumers.

“All three of our carriers…reported an increase in profits, revenues and customers in 2021,” she said in an interview with CBC News. “They are doing better than ever. It’s just another way to boost our bills with shady practices and extra fees, and add extra stuff so we’re paying even more than we’re already paying.”

Suze Morrison, a former MP for Ontario, is urging the CRTC to reject the proposal, noting that it would disproportionately impact people who are already financially vulnerable.

“Working class people, low income people are really struggling to make ends meet right now,” she told CBC News. “The last thing anyone wants is an extra charge just because of how they pay their phone bills to keep their phone lines connected.”

WATCH | There are 3 main telecom operators in Canada. Can it change?

Can Canada go beyond Big Three telecommunications? Duration 4:18 After Rogers’ nationwide shutdown, John Lawford of the Public Interest Center talks to The National’s Andrew Chang about how there are only three big telecoms left in Canada and whether that could ever change.

While credit card surcharges are creeping into many businesses, she says the telco doesn’t charge them because it’s a necessity. “The consumer has a choice: go to a family restaurant, cook dinner at home, or go to a restaurant that doesn’t charge a credit card swipe fee,” she said.

“But we have allowed such consolidation in our telecommunications industry and there is such a monopoly in this sector that people cannot say, ‘OK, if you’re going to charge, I’ll take my business elsewhere. I have nowhere else to go.”