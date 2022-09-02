Tell us how the abortion laws have affected you big and small

Enlarge this image toggle signature Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

NPR is running a project to study the impact of new abortion laws going into effect across the country.

We are interested in personal stories. And we’d love to hear from health care providers as well. Yours may be related to a serious decision that you had to make, with a risk to your health or even life. Or it may illustrate the smaller and more unexpected ways these laws have affected your life or the lives of your patients.

Along the way, we hope to help people understand the breadth of these laws and how they are changing American life now that Rowe vs. Wade was overturned.

Do you have anything to say about what happened to you because of the abortion laws in your state? Submit your story using the form below or hereand we can contact you to find out more.

