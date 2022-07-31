Telescope battle draws to a peaceful end on stunning Hawaiian mountain

switch title Andrew Richard Hara / W. M. Keck Observatory

The peak of Mauna Kea, a shield volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, is one of the most remote places in the world.

The flat shape of the mountain, light winds and low humidity make it ideal for stargazing.

“Put it all together, and Mauna Kea is arguably the number one spot in the world for finding telescopes,” said Doug Simons, director of the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Hawaii.

The land on the mountain has been largely administered by the university since the 1960s, but changes are coming. A state law passed last month would transfer authority to a new governing body made up of scientists, university representatives and local community representatives.

The law is an important step towards protecting Mauna Kea, a mountain considered sacred by Native Hawaiians, says Dr. Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, executive director of the Lalakea Foundation, which aims to preserve the cultural practices and traditions of Native Hawaiians. .

“We still believe to this day that Mauna Kea, and the summit in particular, is where Mother Earth, or Papa, meets Father Sky, Wakea,” she said. “So, all life begins at this point. And in our cosmology, and in many of our ancient chants, Mauna Kea, the mountain, is the first born of this union.”

Over 11,000 acres of public land on the mountain was leased to the University of Hawaii in 1968. This gave the university the right to use the land for scientific purposes and to sublease land on the mountain to those who wanted to build observatories on it. its peak. Since then, they have controlled the management of the land.



There are currently a total of 13 observatories on the mountain, two of which are planned to be decommissioned to reduce the presence of astronomers on the mountain.

But there are already plans to add another, much larger telescope. The 30-meter telescope, or “TMT”, named after the diameter of its primary mirror, will be one of the largest in the world when completed.

Scientists are excited about the new project, which was first sublet on Mauna Kea in 2014. Its website says the new observatory will be able to provide images 12 times clearer than the Hubble Space Telescope and four times clearer than the new James Webb Space Telescope. Telescope.

But there was strong opposition to his arrival.

Activists, including Native Hawaiians and conservationists, protested TMT several times between 2014 and 2019, saying its sheer size could potentially ruin the land on the already crowded summit of Mauna Kea.



These protests, among other things, slowed down the development of the project.

Wong-Wilson said Native Hawaiians have been trying for decades to contribute to how the mountain—or mauna, in Hawaiian, it was necessary to manage, but their voices often went unheard.

“We called for consideration of the overall impact of all this development,” Wong-Wilson said. “Decisions just never went our way.”

There were calls for a change in the management structure of the mountain, and the University of Hawaii was criticized by many for its management. They resurfaced last year when Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki made his position clear in a February address to the House.

“The university has tried to manage Mauna Kea, but for too long the university’s work has been overshadowed by its inability to properly manage cultural practices, resources and education,” Saiki said. “That’s why the University of Hawaii should no longer operate Mauna Kea and should stop its work to renew the master lease.”

University officials acknowledged previous criticisms and apologized for them several times, citing their unwavering commitment to protecting the mountain.

The result of these negotiations was a new bill that proposed the creation of a new group that would be entrusted with the administration of the land: the Mauna Kea Management and Supervision Authority. The 11-member team will include representatives from the university, observatories and, most notably, Wong-Wilson, two Native Hawaiian sites.



“This new act is the first time Native Hawaiians, cultural figures and the community have truly had the opportunity to sit at the decision table and help run this very important place,” Wong-Wilson said.

The authority will start managing the mountain in conjunction with the University of Hawaii in 2023. The new body will then take full control in 2028.

One of the first things on his plate will be negotiations to lease new land on the mountain for existing observatories. The original lease given to the University of Hawaii states that all telescopes must cease operation by the time the lease expires in 2033.



John O’Meara, chief scientist at the Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea, said the next few years will be critical for astronomy in Hawaii.

Once it has full control of the mountain, the group will be tasked with negotiating new leases for new and existing mountain observatories to prevent them from being decommissioned.

Despite uncertainty over how the talks will play out, O’Meara said he sees the creation of the new authority as a step in the right direction.

“I am confident that astronomy can flourish on Mauna Kea and Hawaii through 2033 and beyond,” O’Meara said, “because we are getting closer to mutual control—when everyone recognizes that it is mauna at the center of it, not any one player.”

How the body will operate depends on who is appointed as its members, a process that will be completed when the legislature reconvenes next year.