A Brooklyn rapper’s girlfriend turned snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine He was arrested Monday for repeatedly punching him in the face at a popular hotspot in Miami, according to police records.

Rachel Whatley, 25, pulled the rainbow-haired rhymer up the chain inside posh Greek restaurant and nightclub Keiki on the River and repeatedly socked him in the face before staff led them outside shortly after midnight. According to the police report.

An officer saw Whatley and Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, arguing outside and noticed a mark on his face, the report said.

An arrest affidavit states that Tekashi told the officer that a three-year-old girlfriend, with whom he shared a daughter, had hit him in the face.

“Gooba” the rapper, who performed with them Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, He left the scene and refused to cooperate with the authorities.

Whatley, who goes by Jade on social media, was arrested and later released on $1,500 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 19 on one count of misdemeanor battery, court records show.

Tekashi told TMZ He planned to pay her bond – though it’s unclear from online records whether he actually did.

‘You have to judge her. She was clearly under the influence. I don’t plan to press charges,” he told the gossip site. “I’m trying to bail her out.”

Whatley, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, told the court she was broke and needed a free attorney, court records show.

Cardi B got into a bottle-throwing brawl with Whatley at a New York City strip club after she accused her husband of having an affair with Offset.

Tekashi was punished Two years imprisonment After pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges in 2020 in Manhattan federal court. A judge released him early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He spent decades behind bars before cooperating with the government and testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.