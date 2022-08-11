New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meet Grace Vaughn and Chidinma Onwuliri — two high school students who won $10,000 each in college scholarships for making their prom dresses entirely out of duct tape.

Two high school girls enter a contest put on by Duck Brand — and get stuck at the prom.

The challenge is simple.

Make your own prom dress from Duck Brand Duct Tape and/or Duck Brand Crafting Tape.

Then — enter a picture of yourself wearing the piece.

The contest states that $10,000 will be awarded to the winners each – one for the best tux and the other for the best dress.

Grace Vaughn, 17, of Trinity, Fla., told Fox News Digital that she spent about 143 hours designing and creating her costume.

Teen’s Prom Dress Made Out of Duct Tape Wins $10K Scholarship

Vaughn says the hardest part of making a prom dress is figuring out how to start the project.

“I started making a simple pattern of things that fit me,” she says.

“It’s like you put something together with the original material, you sew them together, but this time you duct tape them together.”

It’s Vaughn’s second time entering the competition — and after 45 rolls of duct tape, her yin and yang-inspired dress is ready to try again.

“My friends [and family] Really supportive,” she said.

Chrissy Vaughn, Grace’s mother, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that she and her husband, Bryan Vaughn, are very proud of their daughter’s creative endeavors.

“The way she designed and built her duct tape dress from start to finish was shocking to us,” she said.

“We watched her work for about three months in her free time from school and track practice — but when she came out wearing it, we couldn’t believe the end result.”

Because the dress weighed 13 pounds, Vaughn didn’t actually wear the dress to prom.

The size of the dress made it difficult to store and keep its shape.

The high school student hopes to attend Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia next fall to study fashion design.

“The goal is fashion design. I’m doing it for fun and I always have,” she said.

Chidinma Onwuliri of Mississauga, Ontario spent 30 hours and 12 rolls of duct tape making her pink tux.

Onwuliri, who grew up with an older brother, describes herself as a natural tomboy – and says she wanted to showcase both her masculinity and femininity with this design.

“I couldn’t leave my random tomboy side out of my piece, so I decided to make a suit instead of a dress,” she said in her pageant entry.

She also wrote, “I am truly happy for the opportunity to present this piece to the world and the message I want to share through it.”