Teenager’s ‘I voted’ sticker design hit a nerve and now everyone wants one

Enlarge this image toggle signature Hudson Rowan

Hudson Rowan

Hudson Rowan never considered himself an artist, but he is now seriously rethinking that opinion after the attention he received this month.

Breakthrough work by a 14 year old?

“He has crazy bulging eyes, tousled hair, he looks into the distance … some kind of crazy, like the legs of a spider robot shooting from the sides,” he said. “It kind of creates a chaotic atmosphere.”

Why did Hudson draw it? His mom asked if he would like to enter an “I voted” sticker contest in Ulster County, New York. And this spider-humanoid robot, in his opinion, will want to show voters that they have fulfilled their civic duty.

Ashley Dittus, commissioner of the Ulster County Electoral Commission, was stunned.

“I will never forget when I saw this,” she said. “I immediately smiled and I had to show it to other people. I just couldn’t keep it to myself.”

Dittus said most of the entries she’s seen since the competition started last year have included red, white and blue; or maybe images of mountains to represent their county in Catskill. But she had never seen anything like it before.

Dittus said that after Rowan’s design became a finalist, it went viral on social media. And he has votes on the county website to show it.

The county has only 180,000 residents and 125,000 voters, but Rowan’s proposal received over 225,000 votes. This is 94% of the total.

On Friday, Rowan was officially announced as the winner of the competition. So Ulster County residents can show up to pick up their prize sticker on November Election Day (and vote, of course).

Looking ahead, Dittus has high hopes for Rowan’s work.

“It’s definitely outside of Ulster County, but it’s great because as more people seek out and explore the possibilities of voting … not just New Yorkers, but everywhere, that’s how we make democracy thrive,” she said.

Dittus has gotten a lot of calls about this sticker, even people asking about buying Rowan creature merchandise.

“It hurts to the core. It makes people on both sides of the aisle feel like yes, that’s what voting is like,” she said. “This is what participation in our democracy looks like in 2022.”

Elections Election deniers run to control the vote. That’s how they’ve lived so far

Rowan has heard similar interpretations from his growing online following.

“The whole thing is really very chaotic,” he said. “And everything that’s going on in the world right now, I feel like this picture kind of represents that… everything to do with COVID and then there are wars and then gun violence and politics.”

Rowan may not have intended to reflect the state of the world in his one and only “I voted” sticker, but he’s excited that it starts conversations about an institution he considers important.

“Everyone should vote,” Rowan said. “And if people just stop voting, thinking their vote doesn’t matter… then yes, that’s bad.”

Hudson Rowan: artist, philosopher and patriot.