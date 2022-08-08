Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis found dead in Hamilton’s apartment; son charged with second-degree murder

Hamilton police have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in his apartment.

Brian Lewis, one of Gord’s six siblings, told CBC Hamilton that the punk rock musician passed away on Sunday.

Police said Jonathan Lewis was charged Monday afternoon with second-degree murder. Gorda’s family confirmed to the CBC that Jonathan is his son.

Brian described the 65-year-old Gord as “gentle, artistic, musically inspiring, loving and dedicated”.

Lou Molinaro, the city’s music promoter and owner of the former This Ain’t Hollywood, told CBC Hamilton on Monday that he was saddened and shocked by the news, calling Gord a “legend” in Hamilton and Canada’s music scene.

“Gord had a big heart, he was gentle and very caring,” he said.

Emails sent to media apparently from son

Det.-serg. Sarah Beck told reporters on Monday that the police service has become aware of several emails sent to various news outlets about someone’s death.

Emails sent Sunday to CBC Hamilton and others named Jonathan Lewis said his father was dead.

Beck said that based on information in the emails, the officers visited an apartment on Catherine Street South in the Corktown area. Police are still at the scene but are not looking for other suspects, they said.

Gord Lewis (far right) was the guitarist for the Hamilton punk rock band Teenage Head. His family said he died at the age of 65 on Sunday. (Presented by Brian Lewis)

Beck said police believe they know the identity of the victim, but they must perform an autopsy for a “positive confirmation” due to “the level of decomposition.” According to police, the victim died two or three days ago.

Police said the father and son lived together.

“Jonathan was arrested shortly after the police arrived at the apartment building,” Beck said, adding that he lived in the apartment, but it was his father’s.

‘Real Punk’ Family Devastated

Brian said the family is “devastated and in conflict”.

“This is the loss of a beloved brother and a very difficult situation,” he said.

Brian said Gord loved Andy Griffith, The Honeymooners and The Flintstones.

His dedication to music was also lifelong.

Photo from the cover of the first Teenage Head album. From left to right: Nick Stipanitz, Steve Mahon, Frankie Venom and Gord Lewis. (Teen Head/Facebook)

“He always wanted to be in the band,” Brian said.

Teenage Head was formed in the 1970s and is considered the pioneer of the country’s punk rock scene.

Music publicist Eric Alper told CBC Hamilton Monday that Gord was “a real punk”.

