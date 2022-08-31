New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Teen Vogue urged readers to “fight like hell” Tuesday for Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial race because “lives are at risk” because of the state’s abortion restrictions.

Columnist Jamila Nasheed wrote an article insisting that “[n]Now is the time for Stacey Abrams to raise her voice as she falls behind incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls. She argued that “as a woman in Georgia,” she is now afraid of laws following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Abrams has said that if she is elected governor, she will ensure that Georgia is a state where people have the right to choose and that she will veto any new law that would criminalize abortion. For the millions of people who could become pregnant and live in Georgia Can. And its neighboring states — those who want to have children and those who don’t — Abrams is best for our health. It’s best for our lives and whether we survive the pregnancy. For those who love and care about people in the womb, this is your concern. is too,” Abrams said.

In addition to arguing that Kemp’s abortion restrictions threaten the lives of “people who can get pregnant,” she claims they also threaten the state’s economy because of threats to move businesses after the laws are passed.

“Georgia has become a popular location for high-grossing tech companies and the TV and film industry, fueling the multibillion-dollar economy. Top executives are looking to take their money elsewhere. We’ve seen tech companies offer relocation to affected employees. Preventative through abortion laws and industry titans like Disney CEO Bob Iger, who said of Georgia in 2019, ‘I don’t see how it’s practical for us to shoot there,'” Nasheed wrote.

She added, “Kemp doesn’t care enough about the rights of Georgia women to be safe and healthy that he’s willing to jeopardize job opportunities for Georgians and billions of dollars that will grow our state’s economy.”

The article, however, did not address Major League Baseball’s decision to move out of state in 2021 after Abrams’ USA Today op-ed protested Georgia’s election law. She appreciated the decision, but denied any connection with it.

While the article itself did not include the phrase “Fight Like Hell”, Nasheed’s personal page, along with the site’s main page, was originally headlined “It’s Time to Fight Like Hell for Stacey Abrams”.

“The specs shouldn’t be that high — but they are. From reproductive health care and public safety to economic stability, millions of lives in the Southeast are at stake,” she concluded.

Despite its young audience, Teen Vogue has repeatedly promoted abortion. In July, the site updated its “abortion guide” to help readers overcome ‘paternalistic and inappropriate’ parental consent laws.