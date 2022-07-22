New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 16-year-old surfer speaks outside after being bitten by a shark on New York’s Long Island on Wednesday.

Max Haynes was surfing in the waters of Kismet Beach on Fire Island around 5:45 p.m. When the shark bit him on his right foot.

“I didn’t see anything coming, it felt like a bear trap on my leg,” Haynes, who suffered a roughly 4-inch gash on his leg, told Fox 5 New York.

The Suffolk County Police Department said he was able to get out of the water on his own.

“As I was paddling back I felt his presence all around me,” he recalls. “On the way out, I felt movement in the water.”

Haynes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment.

“I think I’m very fortunate with the outcome,” Haynes told the station. “It gives me great stories.”

No lifeguard was on duty at the time of the attack.

Authorities searched for the shark by helicopter, but the water was too murky to find the shark, according to the department. Suffolk County Marine Bureau officials were also searching for fish by boat.

Haynes’ incident comes during an already busy shark season that has seen several bites in the area and ordered beach closures.

On Wednesday, a dead juvenile great white shark washed up on Dune Road Beach in Quogue.

On Monday, New York Governor Cathy Hochul ordered state agencies to increase surveillance on Long Island, including the use of drones and helicopter monitoring.

Lifeguard personnel will increase by 25%, and Park Police patrol boats and New York State Police helicopters will patrol the ocean waters.

“As New Yorkers and visitors flock to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy summer, their safety is our top priority,” the governor said in a statement released Monday. “We are taking action to increase patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

Scientists cite rising sea temperatures and the resurgence of bunker fish for the visible increase. Experts say the change in shark numbers is a sign that conservation efforts are succeeding.

Fox News’ Stephen Soares and The Associated Press contributed to this report.