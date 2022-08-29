New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a late-night double shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.

It happened just after midnight Monday in the Raleigh area, Memphis police said FOX13 Memphis.

The second victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released and she is expected to recover.

Video from the scene shows the two shooting victims sitting together in an SUV. It was not clear whether the two were in the vehicle when the shots were fired.

No suspect information has been released, but police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.