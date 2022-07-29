New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Sen. Ted Cruz will headline a school choice event next month with the Club for Growth – 2024 state presidential caucus in Nevada.

Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that the program calls for parents to “take responsibility for their children’s education, not power-hungry education bureaucrats.”

“School choice is a 21st century civil rights issue,” the senator said. “Promoting school freedom is one of the most important things conservatives can do to improve the lives of families across the country.”

Dubbed the School Freedom Forum, the event is the latest in Club for Growth’s nationwide campaign to promote parental choice and control over education. The club launched the campaign last year to counter the growing politicization of education.

In particular, the club is working to mobilize parents to push back against “wake” policies championed by school boards across the country.

“During the pandemic, parents got an inside look at what’s happening in our schools and they didn’t like what they saw,” said association president David McIntosh. “School freedom has become a new focal point for principled conservatives, and we are honored to host conservative champion Senator Ted Cruz to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing our country.”

Although a hallmark of conservative ideology, parental control over education is increasingly a top priority for voters.

The issue has come into focus over the past two years as the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools across the country to close in favor of electronic learning, leading some experts to say Children were deprived of education and social exclusion. Even with the return of individualized instruction, there was disagreement among parents and school boards over masking children.

In addition to issues related to Covid-19, parents have begun to rebel against local school boards for embracing divisive social issues, including serious race theories and gender issues.

“The situation is unacceptable,” Cruz said. “Every child deserves an excellent education.”

The club’s forum is the second event held in the state for the 2024 presidential primary. Last year, the organization held a similar forum in New Hampshire with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Cruz, who is serving his second term in the Senate, is seen as a potential contender for the White House, despite former President Donald Trump’s comeback attempt.

In 2016, Cruz was the runner-up in the GOP presidential primary, beating Trump. This cycle, the senator has often endorsed candidates in GOP primaries who are at odds with Trump.