Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is working to push the Senate Republican conference to the right by electing strong conservatives committed to holding GOP leadership accountable.

Fox News Digital asked Cruz on Friday about recent comments by the Missouri Senate candidate to run against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Between now and Election Day, I’m spending almost every day on the road campaigning for Senate and House candidates,” Cruz said in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

“I think we’re going to recapture both houses, and once we have a majority, we have to do something with the majority.”

2024 Watch: SEN. Wait and see what Trump decides, then ‘make decisions,’ says Ted Cruz

Cruz has been at odds with McConnell on several high-profile pieces of legislation, from infrastructure to gun control.

“We really have to stand up and lead and deliver,” Cruz said. “The best way to ensure that Republican leadership is strong and conservative is to elect strong conservatives to the convention who demand our leadership.”

Ted Cruz to the National School Choice Forum in Nevada

Asked by Fox News Digital if he sees McConnell as a “strong conservative,” Cruz said that would be determined at a later date.

“That will be a decision for another day. I’m focused right now on winning the majority and electing strong conservatives,” Cruz said. “If we do them the rest will take care of itself.”

Cruz endorsed several high-profile Senate candidates this cycle. While not all of those candidates were successful, some were, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt.

Retiring GOP Sen. Schmidt, who is running to replace Roy Blunt, has ruled out supporting McConnell as the Republican leader.

“I was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz [and] Sen. Mike Lee,” Schmidt told reporters last month. “I’d love to see one of them run.”

McConnell is a respected legislative strategist who has led the Senate Republican Conference since 2007. The Kentucky Republican, however, supported the vote that split the GOP convention.

In June, McConnell and 14 other Republicans voted with every single Senate Democrat to advance bipartisan gun legislation. To that extent, a majority of Senate Republicans — 33 of them — lined up in opposition.