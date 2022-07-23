New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he’s running for president in 2024, it could force many candidates to decide against their own presidential bids.

Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa. Trump is “going to do whatever he wants” in 2024 and “remain the most important leader of the United States,” he said.

“I’m sure it will clear up significantly,” Cruz said of the potential scenario of Trump running again in 2024. “We’ll see what happens. Look, lay of the land, everybody’s waiting to see what Trump decides. Anyone who tells you that’s not the case is lying to you. And he’s going to decide what time frame he wants.”

Steve Bannon has no ‘factual defence’, but ‘legal defence’ for appeal, ex-prosecutor says

Trump and Cruz clashed during the 2016 GOP primaries, with the New York real estate mogul calling the Texas senator “Lynn Ted.” However, Cruz became an ally of Trump after his election victory.

“I think he’s accomplished an enormous amount as president, and I’m proud to work hand-in-hand with him to achieve results for the American people.” Cruz told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The newly sworn-in SEC commissioner is a former Pelosi aide

Citing the media’s “hatred” of Trump, Cruz said voters were ready to “go back to common sense.”

The Texas lawmaker also lashed out at the “biased” media. He said they were “open, naked, shameless propagandists” to “cover up the pathetic failures of the Biden administration.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox Nation is a sponsor of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.