Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas heads to New Hampshire next week on a 2022 mission that will fuel more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024.

Cruz will travel to the key general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Carolyn Leavitt, the announcement was first shared with Fox News on Saturday. A get-out-the-vote rally will be held Thursday evening at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Leavitt, a 25-year veteran of former President Donald Trump’s White House press shop, is currently one of the co-front-runners in the Sept. 13 Republican primary in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, which has long been highly contested. Swing House Dist.

The seat is currently held by two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom Republicans see as vulnerable in a political climate that has favored the GOP over the past year. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the November midterms to shore up the House majority they lost in the 2018 election.

“Senator Ted Cruz is one of the greatest champions of the Constitution and our God-given freedoms on Capitol Hill. I am grateful for his support and look forward to welcoming him back to the Live Free or Die State – Defeat the Establishment on September 13 as we work,” Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News.

Cruz, who endorsed Leavitt last October, said in a statement at the time that “Carolyn is a fighter who shares our core values, will bring new leadership to DC and help conservatives stand up to the swamp.”

Leavitt — a New Hampshire native who was briefly New York’s GOP representative at the end of the Trump administration. Elise worked for Stefanik, now the third-ranking House Republican — part of a Republican primary field that also includes former Matt Mowers. The executive director of the New Hampshire GOP worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served at the State Department during the Trump administration. Mowers captured the 2020 congressional nomination in the district before losing to Pappas by five points in the general election.

The most recent poll on the race — University of New Hampshire Granite State Survey Held August 25-29 – Mowers at 26% and Leavitt at 24% of Republican primary voters.

Gail Huff Brown — a former longtime TV news reporter and wife of former Republican Senator Scott Brown, who served as US ambassador to New Zealand under the Trump administration — had 16% in the poll. Former state senator and executive councilor Russell Prescott and state representative Tim Baxter were listed at 4%, with the quarter undecided.

Both Leavitt and Mowers have repeatedly noted their support for Trump and his agenda, but to date the former president has remained basically neutral.

Cruz’s trip to New Hampshire — which features the first presidential primary in a White House race for a century — will fuel speculation that Cruz is moving toward launching a second national campaign. The conservative firebrand was the runner-up to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race.

Last month, as first reported by Fox News, Cruz visited Iowa, the state’s first half-century of presidential nominee calendar through its caucuses. Cruz, a longtime GOP Sen. running for re-election this year. Headlining a fundraiser for Chuck Grassley. That trip followed a visit to Nevada in August, fourth on the GOP primary and caucus schedule, where Cruz spoke in support of former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the 2022 Senate nominee in the key battleground state.

The senator has been criss-crossing the country this year to campaign on behalf of fellow conservatives, making stops in early presidential nominating states.

Cruz has consistently not ruled out another White House run and told Fox News and other news outlets that “when I ran in ’16, it was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

And Cruz, in a Fox News interview earlier last month, reiterated, “I’m committed to fighting to save this country with every breath in my body. That’s what I believe in.”