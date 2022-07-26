New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, released a graphic video highlighting the brutality of what he calls the “narco slave trade” at the US-Mexico border.

The video begins with Cruz and border officials paying attention to a group of migrants crossing the border late at night. He highlighted that more immigrants are being economically exploited by drug cartels bringing them into the US.

“These kids are thousands and thousands of dollars in debt to evil cartels. Teenage boys are working for gangs in every city in America, and teenage girls are going through an even worse hell, many of them human trafficking. Slavery,” Cruz said in the video. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Responsible for Worst Plague of Slavery in Post-Civil War America.”

“It’s not compassionate. It’s not humane. It’s barbaric,” Cruz adds as footage cycles through graphic photos of migrants who have died trying to cross the border.

TED Cruz announces 2024 run, Trump says clears GOP field ‘significantly’

President Biden’s administration presided over record border crossings in both 2021 and 2022.

Fox News footage shows a mass release of single adult immigrants into the mass

The administration tried to remove it repeatedly Borders grow in an annual pattern, However, migration along the southern border increases each spring, but the increase in both 2021 and 2022 is much higher than in previous years.

Border flooding is “something that happens every year,” Biden said in March 2021. The US saw 1.7 million border crossings by the end of that year, an all-time record.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But 2022 is expected to break that record.