Texas Sen. Ted Cruz went after the Biden administration on “Hannity” Wednesday for changing the definition of the word recession to suit their needs.

Sen. Ted Cruz: The White House literally redefined recession because there are two historical definitions GDP has been declining for consecutive quarters. We have it now, so they just said, never mind, the words don’t mean what they think. So, suddenly, the recession is hunky-dory, great. Joe Biden economic boom. They only rely on the corrupt corporate media to echo their lies. You look at this bill, the The Schumer/Manchin bill, this is a terrible bill. If this bill is passed, it will have four consequences. Number one, 87,000 new IRS agents. A massive influx, these agents aren’t there to go after billionaires or giant corporations. They are going after small businesses. They are there Lands on middle class workers And audit the hell out of you.

Democrats believe that if we have an army of IRS agents like a swarm of locusts in Washington, they’ll suddenly make a lot of money, and they’re probably right. I have to tell you, I’ve been all over Texas and all over the country, I’ve never heard one man talk about everything we need. America needs more IRS agents. The Democrats are making 87,000 new promises. The second biggest problem. product. Their so-called corporate minimum tax, 50% of which falls on manufacturing. what are they doing Penalty to companies for investing capital And new product line, new truck line, new car line. It is devastating for workers. The third group that gets hurt is energy. If you’re upset about paying more to fill your gas tank, these new energy taxes and fees guess what? Schumer/Manchin makes it worse and increases the cost of energy.

