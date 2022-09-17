New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted President Biden’s immigration agenda on “Hannity” Friday as the country continues to feel the effects of the immigration crisis.

Ted Cruz: Today really illustrated what screaming hypocrites the Democrats are. The entire corrupt corporate media, they don’t believe a word they say. Every word that comes out of their mouth is a complete and utter lie. You know, when we pulled over 50 bodies and body bags out of a truck in Texas, the Democrats didn’t think it was a humanitarian crisis. Illegal immigrants Those who died because traffickers exposed them to heat. And yet suddenly, 50 illegal immigrants show up at Lily White’s Martha’s Vineyard, where wealthy liberals and billionaires sip Chardonnay. And that is World War III. They lose their stuff everywhere. And that just shows how stupid it was.

Click here to get the Fox News app

…

Currently, the biggest human trafficker on the planet is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. It has transported hundreds of thousands, even millions, of illegal aliens, who now settle them and keep many of them in red states. He’s happy to keep them in red states where the rich don’t worry, but the little ones. You know, all the people on Martha’s Vineyard voted happily Joe Biden. Well, they can live with the consequences of illegal policies that right now, the people of McAllen, the people of Laredo, the people of Eagle Pass, the people of Texas are feeling the cost. And Biden still won’t change. Instead, what does he do? He lies to the American people. He sends Karin Jean-Pierre out to claim that no one is crossing the border illegally. This is a flat out lie, and all the docile little sheep in the press room are like sheep and ignore the fact that she is lying to the American people. The media needs to cover up her lies. And this outcry has to stop because you know what, this blue governor and mayor are right. This is a crisis. But it’s not just a crisis when millionaires are at a disadvantage.

The number of illegal immigrants since Biden took office has risen to two million

Check out the full segment below: