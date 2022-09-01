Team Ten Hag climbed to fifth place behind winner Sancho

For all the talk about how Eric ten Haag may or may not revolutionize Manchester United, for now it seems the team are quite pleased with the results as they have secured their third consecutive Premier League win for the first time since the year before. Christmas.

The game was as daring as it was beautiful, but Jadon Sancho’s superb first-half strike was enough to secure United’s consecutive away wins for the first time since last September. With the way Diogo Dalot celebrated the tackle that prevented Harvey Barnes from centering the ball and gave United a goal kick with 20 minutes left, the players are realizing the value of resilience that eluded them earlier this season. Dalot faced Lisandro Martinez in the chest before high-fiveing ​​Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay.

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Premier League reaction! Read more

For Leicester, who remain bottom of the table after their worst start since 1994, it was another disappointing result, their fourth defeat in five matches, and they were booed harshly in regulation time. They could have scored a point if James Justin had shot on goal from Patson Ducky’s smart stoppage time pass. Equally, United would have doubled their lead if Johnny Evans hadn’t beat Christian Eriksen in perfect center Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Portuguese, again coming on as a substitute in the second half, also came close to an acrobatic scissor kick.

More often than not, policy notes are nothing more than empty platitudes, but Leicester chairman Ayawatt Srivaddhanaprabha used his to answer some of the questions that surrounded the club during a difficult and destabilizing summer when Wout Faes, who arrived from Reims, represented their only field contract. Ayawatt assured fans that the club’s financial situation remains as secure as it was before when he was at the club and cited the transfer window’s closure as an opportunity for Brendan Rodgers to reboot.

Most of the last few weeks have been dominated by Wesley Fofana, who accused Rodgers of choosing to “expose me a lot lately” after completing his move to Chelsea. The manager responded by discounting the message. “I know where that statement came from, and I know it wasn’t Wesley Fofana,” he said.

Rogers was not interested in embellishing things. “I’m glad the window closed,” he said. “We had huge distractions. Watching almost every club in the top 5 leagues recruit players and not being able to improve has been difficult not only for the manager but also for the players because the players want to compete. This group showed that they can compete, but we needed help. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get it. As for the results, this is my responsibility and I take it upon myself. We will not hide behind a rock and leave.”

Jadon Sancho shows joy after scoring a goal. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

For Ten Hag, who spent much of the game looking around the stage with his hands in his pockets at the edge of his technical area, standards have been the buzzword in recent days, and the Dutchman has stressed the importance of keeping them. Ten Hag admitted that United are still in development but they are looking increasingly comfortable in their own skin, even if it hasn’t been a spectacular sight. Sancho seems like a different player than the one weighed down by expectations, and Marcus Rashford seems to have rediscovered the fearlessness that helped him burst onto the scene.

Until Leicester conceded in the 23rd minute, they did nothing wrong, but they were penalized for a defensive error. Annoying to Rodgers was that it was due to Danny Ward kicking the ball out of the field. Leicester failed to get the ball stuck and United enjoyed the opposition’s disheveledness.

Dalo found Bruno Fernandez, who veered to the right flank without attracting the attention of Luke Thomas, who was caught off guard and out of position. The United captain found Rashford, who simply pushed the ball towards Sancho. Leicester looked to the assistant referee for an offside that never happened and Sancho coolly passed Ward at Leicester.