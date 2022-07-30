Team by Team Meet Wiegman’s behind-the-scenes staff in England

Arjan Verink (assistant coach)

Weyrink was hired as an assistant to Sarina Wigman on the Netherlands women’s team after fighting her in the league when they managed the women’s teams at FC Twente and ADO Den Haag respectively. Wigman won the championship in 2012 and the Dutch Cup in 2012 and 2013 before joining the national team in 2014 as an assistant. Weurink won the title from Wigman in 2013 and held it for the next three seasons, also winning the Cup in 2015. They forged a solid partnership, leading the Netherlands to their first European Championship trophy in 2017 on home soil and to victory in 2019. World Cup final.

Arjan Verink (left) and Geraint Tooze, Sarina Wigman’s assistant coaches, lie in training. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

GerAint Toouz (assistant coach)

Spent 17 years at Cardiff City, mostly as assistant academy manager. He was hired by the FA in 2013 and has since been a youth coaching instructor supporting clubs. Ace also spent eight months as head coach of the England under-15s and over five years with the women’s senior team, including at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup. He supported the Great Britain team during the Tokyo Olympics.

Darren Ward (goalkeepertrainer)

The former Wales international worked for Sheffield United before taking up the job last year. At United, he coached Dean Henderson and is credited with helping to secure a call-up to England. Henderson told the Sheffield Star that Ward, who played most of his games for Notts County and Nottingham Forest, was “the best goalkeeping coach I have ever worked with”.

England goalkeeping coach Darren Ward with Mary Earps during training. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

Ritan Mehta (Chief Women’s Physician and Team Physician)

He has been in football for 14 years, starting with Barnet as club doctor and chief medical officer in 2008. currently also the club doctor in Reading. He has been working with older women since 2014 and is a sports and exercise consultant for the Fortius Clinic and Centennial Medical Care.

Martin Evans (Lead Fitness Specialist)

Prior to joining the FA in 2017, he worked in rugby and cycling. Early in his career he worked on strength and conditioning at the academy of Cardiff Blues and Glamorgan Wanderers. Evans spent six months with the Welsh Rugby Union with the under-20 team and three years with Sport Wales. Between 2011 and 2017 he was a strength and conditioning coach for British Cycling.

Keith Hayes (Head of Performance Psychology)

Sports Psychologist has been working in various sports for over 20 years. She worked for British Diving for 11 years and worked for the Harlequins Rugby Club from 2011 to 2014. over seven years before joining the FA in 2021.

Sarina Wigman and her assistants, including Dr Keith Hayes (third from left), applaud the England players. Photograph: Lawrence Griffiths/Getty Images

Anja van Gienhoven (general manager)

A player from the Netherlands before she started working in communications. From 1998, she worked as a media officer for the Dutch Football Association for two years, and in 2018 she returned as a media manager for the women’s national team, working in several places, including the Dutch broadcaster NOS and Discovery. She reconnected with Wigman last year, taking on the role of general manager at the request of the head coach.

Kay Cossington (head of women’s technical department)

She has been working in women’s football at the FA for over 17 years. Cossington was manager of the West Ham women’s team from 1999 to 2005, then spent about four years as technical director of the Millwall Lions. She has managed the UK university and college team Sport GB and is a coach-mentor and consultant for FIFA and UEFA respectively. She has coached various women’s youth teams and has been with the FA for almost 15 years, taking over the women’s technical department in 2017.