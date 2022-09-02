New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles civil rights attorney and former teacher Leo Terrell told Fox News on Thursday that teacher unions and their fight to keep students out of the classroom during COVID-19 are responsible for the sudden drop in math and reading scores across the country.

Earlier Thursday, former Reagan Administration Secretary of Education William Bennett said the latest figures — a 5-point drop in English reading proficiency and a 7-point drop in math — show a regression to 1990 figures.

“Total crickets from the unions,” Terrell said in “The Story.” “It’s devastating. Let me be very clear: These kids will never make it.”

Terrell added that the decline in skills was greater in minority communities because schools were closed longer in urban areas than in other areas.

He called American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten, a Rockland County, N.Y., educator who was one of the leaders of the school closure movement, which simultaneously sought increased political and financial support during the closure.

“These kids’ schools should never have been closed, and Randy Weingarten and the union reps used these kids as pawns. They lost these two years of education, they’ll never get them back. So what I find disgusting is that they used COVID as an excuse — safe kids are kids in school, And we lost those years,” Terrell said.

Terrell, who is black, called education a contemporary civil rights issue and lamented that black politicians like DC Mayor Muriel Bowser are supporting COVID-induced restrictions on learning in school.

“Communities and the extreme left use these children as pawns, and they are deprived of their education,” he said.

Actions supported by teachers’ unions have led to “psychological anguish” among children of all ages, Terrell said, and further distanced them from the social connections necessary for their proper emotional development.

“As a former school teacher, I’m telling you, I’m sick of this,” Terrell asserted.

Host Martha MacCallum pointed out that First Lady Jill Biden is an education doctor, so educational losses for children were “front of mind” for President Biden.

McCallum noted that Biden has instead focused on gun control and other political issues.

“[The Bidens] It should be said that every teacher is measured on how they treat their students. And we’re going to look at each of you and we’re going to assess your performance and make sure you get those kids to a great reading level because our nine-year-olds are suffering and it’s going to be all up and down when we see the big numbers,” she added.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth added statistics that proved the importance of school choice, commenting that students should “follow the money.”