The head of the United States’ most prominent teachers union took home more than $500,000 in pay as the group poured money into liberal causes and fought to close schools during the pandemic, the tax forms Fox News Digital Show gave.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers union, received $534,243 in compensation from the NEA and its affiliates between September 2020 and August 2021, an increase of $25,000 from the previous calendar year. New tax forms show

“Becky Pringle has lined her pockets for more than half a million dollars and blocked politics at the expense of returning to private practice,” said Caitland Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, which provided the tax forms to Fox News Digital.

“Children are still feeling the catastrophic effects of prolonged school closures as teacher union leaders wrote the guidelines that keep our schools closed,” Sutherland added. “This is politics at its worst.”

The tax documents further reveal that the NEA has given cash to teachers’ unions as well as lakhs of rupees to liberal groups.

According to the filings, the NEA sent $200,000 to the Democracy Alliance, a left-wing donor club co-founded by George Soros that helps set the Democratic agenda, while adding $100,000 to the Strategic Victory Fund, a nonprofit created by the donor network. Raised progressive campaign infrastructure in battleground states.

The NEA also poured $1.2 million into the State Engagement Fund, which provides cash to dozens of progressive nonprofits and programs across the country. The union also funneled money to the Center for American Progress, America Votes, Emerging American Majorities, the SixteenThirty Fund, Voto Latino, and Race & Equity in Education, which work on “anti-racism” efforts.

In addition, the NEA gave $6.1 million to the New Jersey Education Association, making it one of its highest-compensated affiliates, tax forms show. This week, the New Jersey Education Association released an ad calling parents who confront school boards “terrorists” amid backlash over critical race and gender doctrine.

With Pringle pocketing huge payouts and helping the group liberalize efforts, she and the union fought school reopenings while quietly working behind the scenes with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials on guidance.

Pringle, who was elected NEA president in September 2020, vowed from the start to fight against pressure from the Trump administration and then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to get kids back into the classroom.

In an October 2020 interview with Politico, Pringle said the NEA would seek stricter COVID-19-related safety precautions through strikes, protests and sitouts, and by supporting lawsuits to block efforts to reopen in red states like Florida, Iowa and Georgia.

Pringle criticized Republicans at the time for arguing that teachers should be treated as essential workers, explaining that the focus should be on improving the quality of remote learning.

“I don’t think it’s anything like being in front of a classroom of 30 students,” she told Chalkbeat in August 2020. “You can’t make that comparison and say: ‘They’re essential workers, so go back to work.’ You are responsible for students, their safety and their welfare, their learning and their lives.”

Meanwhile, Pringle Union worked behind the scenes with the CDC to make last-minute changes to its February 2021 school reopening guidance. The NEA and the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers union, received a copy of the guidance before the CDC released it to the public, according to emails obtained by Americans for Public Trust and Fox News Digital.

In January 2021, just weeks before the CDC released its reopening guidance, a White House staffer facilitated a meeting between CDC head Rochelle Walensky and Pringle.

“I’m moving to introduce you to Carol Johnson from our Covid team,” Maureen Tracy-Mooney, special assistant to the president for education, wrote in an email to Carrie Pugh on January 31, 2021. Senior Director of Campaigns and Elections at NEA.

“She wants to set up a meeting with the press. Pringle is with her and CDC Director Walensky for tomorrow,” Tracy-Mooney wrote.

Less than an hour later, Johnson responded to an email from Pugh, saying, “We welcome the opportunity to hear directly from President Pringle and continue to take advantage of NEA’s insights as we work to safely reopen schools.”

The NEA later successfully pressured the CDC to tighten its masking guideline in May 2021 to mandate that everyone wear a mask at school, regardless of vaccination status.

The NEA did not respond to an email from Fox News Digital about Pringle’s payment and funding of the group’s left-wing causes.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed reporting.